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Vianney unveils “Les évadés,” a new album born after nine months spent building a cabin

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Vianney unveils "Les évadés", a new album born after nine months spent building a cabin
Vianney unveils "Les évadés", a new album born after nine months spent building a cabin

French singer Vianney releases this Friday, November 6, 2026, his fifth album, Les évadés. A special record, created after a long period of media withdrawal during which the artist chose to build a wooden cabin in the middle of the forest to regain his personal and artistic balance.

After several particularly intense years, Vianney felt the need to step away from the usual pace of his career. The singer, who had multiplied concerts, collaborations, and television appearances, decided to dedicate several months to an unexpected project: building a wooden cabin with his own hands. This experience, carried out over about nine months, became the starting point of his new album. The artist explains that he went through a period of inner imbalance and sought, through manual work, a different way to reflect on his future.

In several interviews given on the occasion of the album’s release, Vianney discusses the necessity of rediscovering a form of sincerity in his creation. The time spent away from his usual musical activity allowed him to slow down and examine his relationship with writing differently. The songs on his album fit into this personal approach, notably addressing family ties, emotions, and questions that accompany the different stages of life.

A particularly personal musical comeback

The new album marks the discographic return of an artist who has held an important place in French chanson for over ten years. Revealed to the general public with Pas là, Vianney gradually established himself thanks to accessible songwriting and melodies widely played on the radio. His collaborations with several French and international artists have also helped broaden his audience.

With Les évadés, the singer seems to favor a more introspective approach, directly linked to his recent experience. This project also accompanies a reflection on the next steps of his career and his possible return to the stage. The album’s release will allow measuring the reception given to this new artistic direction. For Vianney, this period of withdrawal now appears as an important stage in his journey, transformed into musical material after several months away from studios and television sets.

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