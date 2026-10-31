Queens of the Stone Age unveils “Perfecth”, a new album between rock and introspection

Three years after « In Times New Roman… », Queens of the Stone Age marks its major discographic return with « Perfecth », its ninth studio album, released Friday, October 30, 2026, on the Matador Records label. Led by its charismatic singer and guitarist Josh Homme, the American band offers nine tracks blending alternative rock, psychedelic sounds, and more intimate atmospheres. An album that marks a new stage in the Californian band’s career, after several particularly eventful years for its leader.

Recorded between New Orleans and Los Angeles, « Perfecth » explores different forms of love, breakup, and personal reconstruction. Its deliberately strange title, imagined by Josh Homme, plays with the notion of perfection and the imperfections that shape existence. The project notably draws inspiration from the kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken objects by highlighting their cracks with gold. Musically, the band retains the guitars characteristic of its identity, while giving more space to melodies, arrangements, and sound experiments. The track « Insignificant Other », released before the album, illustrates this direction with a nearly six-minute composition dedicated to absence and romantic distance.

Nine tracks for a new stage in the band’s career

With « Perfecth », Queens of the Stone Age continues an evolution begun through its previous albums. The single « Easy Street » favors an immediately recognizable groove, while « Mono » plays on contrasts between an oppressive atmosphere and broader arrangements. The album also includes « It’s Only Love », « Where The Goth Girls At? », « From The Cliff », « Sunday », « Phantom Limb », and « Run Away From The Mob ». Produced by Josh Homme and bassist Michael Shuman, this album reflects the band’s desire not to limit itself to a single musical formula. The nine compositions alternate between electric passages, dark moods, and moments of restraint, in a tighter format than several of its previous productions.

This release comes after a period marked by Josh Homme’s health problems, who notably had to undergo surgery in 2024. The musician then returned to the stage and participated in several projects, including a special concert recorded in the Catacombs of Paris, immortalized in the film « Alive in the Catacombs ». This discographic return also accompanies a new international tour, with concerts scheduled in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand by the end of the year. More than twenty years after the success of « Songs for the Deaf », Queens of the Stone Age thus continues to renew its musical universe without abandoning the elements that built its reputation. Available in streaming, CD, and vinyl, « Perfecth » establishes itself as one of the notable rock releases of this late October.