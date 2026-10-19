Bigflo and Oli at Bercy: Two Concerts at Accor Arena Tonight and Tomorrow

Bigflo and Oli reunite with the Parisian audience for two consecutive evenings at the Accor Arena, this Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The two brothers from Toulouse take over one of the largest concert halls in France as part of their Karma Tour, a tour that confirms their place among the major figures of French rap. For the duo, these two dates represent an important meeting with their fans, several years after their first successes and their lasting establishment in the music scene. The concerts are announced at 7 p.m. on some schedules, with a show start time communicated at 8 p.m. Spectators will find a repertoire built over more than a decade of career, mixing popular hits, introspective tracks, and songs dedicated to family relationships or the difficulties of daily life. This double Parisian programming demonstrates the ability of the two artists to gather a wide audience, beyond just rap enthusiasts.

Originally from Toulouse, Florian and Olivio Ordonez have built their career around accessible, often autobiographical writing, and a claimed closeness with their listeners. Revealed to the general public thanks to hits like Dommage, Papa or Plus tard, they stand out for their taste for personal stories and narrative lyrics. Their album La Vraie Vie, released in 2017, marked a decisive step in their rise, before the success of La Vie de rêve in 2018 and Les autres c’est nous in 2022. Over the years, the two rappers have also multiplied collaborations and audiovisual projects, while developing larger-scale shows. Their relationship with the stage is a central element of their artistic identity: concerts generally alternate energetic tracks and more intimate moments, highlighting the two dimensions of their music. The two Bercy dates thus offer the opportunity to measure the path traveled by the artists from their first videos broadcast on the Internet to the major French venues.

Two Parisian evenings to confirm their status in French rap

These two appointments at the Accor Arena come seven months after the release of Karma, Bigflo and Oli’s fifth studio album, released on March 13, 2026. With this thirteen-track record, the two brothers chose to return to a formula more directly rooted in rap, without collaborations with other artists. This choice marks an evolution after several projects that had multiplied musical encounters and productions aimed at a very broad audience. The album continues the freestyles unveiled during 2025, with particular attention paid to the lyrics and the complementarity of the two rappers. On stage, this new direction should allow the duo to defend their recent compositions while retaining the tracks that built their popularity. The Karma Tour, launched in spring in Toulouse, crosses several French and European cities. After Dijon, Reims, and Nantes at the beginning of October, the two Parisian concerts constitute an important step of this tour, before other performances planned notably in Nice and several large venues.

For spectators, the two shows are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20, at the Accor Arena, located in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. Tickets were offered in different categories, with standing and seated places, starting at 50 euros for some offers. Availability may change until the start of the concerts. Beyond these practical aspects, this double appointment illustrates the place occupied by Bigflo and Oli in the French music industry. In a decade, the two brothers have gone from young Toulouse rappers revealed on the Internet to artists capable of booking several evenings in the largest venues in the country. Their journey also reflects the evolution of French rap, which has become one of the dominant genres in the music market and capable of gathering an intergenerational audience. For the two artists, Bercy therefore represents more than just another tour stop: these concerts should allow them to defend a new artistic identity while reconnecting with the fans who have accompanied them since their first albums.