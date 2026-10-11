Charlotte Cardin unveils “Memories,” a new single in two versions before her third album

Charlotte Cardin continues her musical comeback with “Memories,” a new single released on Friday, October 9, 2026. The Quebec singer chose to surprise her audience by simultaneously offering two interpretations of the track: a fully English version and a bilingual version titled “Memories (Souvenirs),” blending French and English. This dual release marks a new step in the preparation of her third studio album, highly anticipated after the success of “99 Nights,” released in 2023. With this track, the 31-year-old artist once again explores emotions related to romantic relationships, focusing particularly on how memories can change over time.

In “Memories,” Charlotte Cardin tells a sentimental story whose images keep returning to the mind long after the breakup. The song evokes an evening, a dance, and a sudden departure that leaves behind many questions. The singer is less interested in the breakup itself than in how each person mentally reconstructs the events. By repeatedly thinking about a relationship, some memories end up taking a different shape from reality. An idea summarized by the artist in the presentation of her song, when she explains that memories can be revisited so much that they end up resembling what one would have wished to experience. This intimate approach fits within the continuity of her repertoire, where conflicting emotions and romantic stories hold an important place.

Two versions and two videos for the same story

The main originality of this release lies in the choice to offer two linguistic versions of the same title. “Memories” directly addresses the English-speaking audience, while “Memories (Souvenirs)” favors verses in French accompanied by an English chorus. This latter version particularly illustrates Charlotte Cardin’s artistic identity, who regularly alternates between the two languages in her compositions. Far from being a simple translation, this dual interpretation allows for different nuances to be given to the same story. Both tracks, about three minutes long, maintain a similar musical structure, but the way memories are told varies depending on the language used.

To accompany this release, the singer also announced two distinct music videos. The first, dedicated to “Memories (Souvenirs),” was unveiled on the single’s release day. In the preceding days, Charlotte Cardin prepared this announcement on her social networks by explaining she wanted to tell the same night in two different ways. This strategy extends the narrative universe of the track while addressing complementary audiences. It also demonstrates the importance of imagery in presenting her new projects. Since her beginnings, the artist has paid particular attention to the aesthetics of her videos, often built around cinematic atmospheres and intimate stories.

A new step in Charlotte Cardin’s international career

Musically, “Memories” retains several characteristics that contributed to Charlotte Cardin’s success: a deep, immediately recognizable voice, an expressive interpretation, and a pop production with elegant sounds. The track notably features soul influences and arrangements where the saxophone holds a perceptible place. The whole supports a melancholic story without giving up a certain sensuality. This direction continues that of “Take Me Back,” another recent track in which the artist addressed regrets and difficulties in moving on from a relationship. Through these new songs, she seems to favor a more direct writing style, focused on emotional contradictions and the traces left by romantic experiences.

The singer’s journey also explains the attention each new release attracts. Revealed in Quebec before developing an international career, Charlotte Cardin gradually established herself on the Francophone scene thanks to her albums “Phoenix,” released in 2021, and “99 Nights,” released two years later. Tracks like “Confetti,” “Feel Good,” or “Anyone Who Loves Me” helped broaden her audience. In France, her participation in “Star Academy” increased her visibility, while “Feel Good” enjoyed significant popularity on platforms and social networks. This progression allowed her to multiply concerts and assert herself as one of the most followed Quebec artists of her generation.

A third album expected by the end of the year

The release of “Memories” is accompanied by a carefully orchestrated communication around Charlotte Cardin’s upcoming album. For several days, the singer has been dropping hints without officially revealing the title of this third opus. In a video posted on her social networks, she notably pretended to say the album’s name without making a sound, indirectly inviting her followers to try to read her lips. Some fans think they identified the words “Mon Amour,” but this hypothesis has not been confirmed by the artist. No precise release date has been announced yet, although the project is expected before the end of 2026.

A new single also released a few days before the NRJ Music Awards, scheduled for October 23 in Cannes. Charlotte Cardin is among the artists nominated in the categories “Francophone Female Artist” and “Francophone Song,” the latter nomination concerning her track “Tant pis pour elle.” A new recognition for the singer, whose career is now built between the Francophone market and international stages. With “Memories,” she confirms this dual identity by offering a track capable of circulating in two linguistic worlds without losing its artistic coherence. While waiting for the presentation of her third album, this single offers a new glimpse of Charlotte Cardin’s evolution, still committed to telling feelings with personal writing and particularly refined musical production.