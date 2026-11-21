More than half a century after their formation, The Stranglers continue their musical journey with a new tour in France. An iconic band of the 1970s British scene, the group still defends on stage a repertoire that spans several generations. Between punk energy, new wave melodies, and songs that have become classics, the musicians maintain a rare longevity in rock history.

The Stranglers have not said their last word. Formed in 1974 in southern England, the British band is returning to meet the French public with a new series of concerts. More than fifty years after their beginnings, they hold a special place in European rock history, thanks to a style that has evolved over the decades without losing its identity.

Originally, The Stranglers made their mark in the excitement of the British punk scene. However, their music quickly distinguished itself from many contemporary bands. The prominent bass lines, characteristic keyboards, and sometimes sophisticated arrangements allowed them to develop a recognizable sound signature. This uniqueness partly explains their ability to reach audiences far beyond the punk movement.

Songs that have become classics

The Stranglers’ repertoire includes several tracks that have marked British music history. “Peaches,” “No More Heroes,” and “Golden Brown” are among their best-known songs. The latter, released in the early 1980s, particularly illustrates the band’s musical diversity, with a composition far from the usual punk codes.

The band also achieved significant success with “Always the Sun,” which became one of their most popular songs. Over the years, The Stranglers alternated energetic songs, more melodic compositions, and musical experiments. This ability to evolve has allowed them to maintain a loyal audience despite profound changes in the recording industry.

A band marked by several changes

The history of The Stranglers is also that of a band confronted with departures and losses. Singer and guitarist Hugh Cornwell left the band in 1990, while keyboardist Dave Greenfield passed away in 2020. Drummer Jet Black, one of the founders, died in 2022 after having retired from the stage several years earlier.

Bassist and singer Jean-Jacques Burnel remains a central figure in this musical journey. Of French origin, he maintains a special connection with the French audience. His presence helps ensure artistic continuity between the band’s early years and its current activities.

The stage, a driver of exceptional longevity

In a music industry profoundly transformed by streaming platforms, concerts play an essential role for historic bands. They allow maintaining a direct link with long-time fans while offering younger generations the opportunity to discover a repertoire often known through recordings.

The new French tour of The Stranglers illustrates this lasting relationship with the audience. The concerts also represent a demanding exercise for a band whose career now exceeds fifty years. The challenge is to preserve the energy of the original compositions while bringing them to life with the current band members.

A lasting influence on European rock

The legacy of The Stranglers goes beyond their commercial successes. Their way of combining punk, rock, and new wave influences helped expand the musical possibilities of an era often summarized by a few dominant currents. The band thus contributed to a lasting transformation of the British musical landscape.

By continuing their tours, the band reminds us that some musical careers are not limited to a period of success. More than fifty years after their creation, they continue to keep alive a catalog that now belongs to rock history. For the French public, this new series of concerts offers the chance to see on stage one of the most unique British bands of their generation.