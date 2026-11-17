British singer Raye emerges as the top favorite for the 69th edition of the Grammy Awards. With eleven nominations announced this Monday, November 16, she surpasses Spanish artist Rosalía, who received nine. The ceremony, scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, will be marked by a strong female presence in the main categories.

The race for the 2027 Grammy Awards is officially underway. The Recording Academy has revealed the nominations for its upcoming ceremony, placing British singer Raye at the forefront with eleven mentions. This is a major recognition for the London artist, who has established herself in recent years as one of the most notable voices in contemporary pop and soul. Behind her, Rosalía confirms her international influence with nine nominations. The Spanish artist, known for her experiments blending flamenco, pop, and electronic music, is among the contenders for the main awards thanks to her project « Lux » and her track « Berghain. »

Raye in a strong position

Raye is competing notably for Album of the Year with « This Music May Contain Hope. » and for Song of the Year with « Where Is My Husband! ». She is also nominated in the songwriter category.

The British artist stands out with a musical identity combining soul, jazz, R&B, and pop. Her journey, marked by a desire for artistic independence, has allowed her to develop a personal universe and gain international recognition. Her eleven nominations represent a turning point in her career. They reflect the reception of her latest productions and her growing place in the music industry.

Rosalía confirms her international status

With nine nominations, Rosalía appears as her main competitor. Her album « Lux » is among the candidates for Album of the Year, alongside projects by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, and Phoebe Bridgers.

The Spanish singer is also present in several categories thanks to « Berghain, » recorded with Björk and Yves Tumor. This track competes notably for Record and Song of the Year. Rosalía’s presence in these categories confirms the growing role of international artists in a ceremony long dominated by English-language productions.

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers also well placed

Several other female artists are among the favorites. Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley, and Miranda Lambert each receive seven nominations, while British artist Olivia Dean has six.

Taylor Swift is also present in the main categories with her album « The Life of a Showgirl » and her track « The Fate of Ophelia. » Bruno Mars is also among the artists likely to win multiple awards. This edition is distinguished by the diversity of represented genres, including pop, country, alternative rock, soul, and musical experimentation.

An anticipated ceremony in February in Los Angeles

The 69th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. The ceremony will bring together the main figures of the international music industry and reward productions selected in about a hundred categories. This year, the Recording Academy has also introduced new distinctions, notably around Asian pop and certain Latin productions.

The announcement of nominations is a first step before the final vote. While Raye currently appears as the favorite in terms of number of mentions, the results remain open. The evening of February 7 will reveal whether the British artist turns this dominance into awards or if Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, and their competitors manage to create a surprise.