"Thanks for giving me false hope": Jayde accuses Claudio Capéo of not keeping his promise

Jayde, who rose to fame on "France's Got Talent," has expressed her disappointment with Claudio Capéo, who failed to honor his promise to include her as the opening act on his tour. Despite the hopes raised, her name does not appear on the concert posters, leaving the young artist and her loved ones heartbroken.

Discovered on M6's " France 's Got Talent" in 2025, Jayde makes no secret of her disappointment. The young singer criticizes Claudio Capéo for not following up on a proposal she made on camera during the show. While she had hoped to be the opening act on his tour, she discovered that her name was not among the announced artists.

Can a promise made on television turn into a real professional opportunity? For Jayde, the experience has left a bitter taste. On Thursday, November 12, the former contestant on "France's Got Talent" took to Instagram to express her dissatisfaction with Claudio Capéo. The reason: an offer to open for him at a concert that, according to her, never materialized.

The young artist first gained attention in 2025 under unusual circumstances. Initially in the audience to accompany her partner, she was invited to sing on stage, before finding herself participating in the auditions for the M6 ​​program. Her journey then took her to the quarter-finals, where she caught the attention of Claudio Capéo.

A proposal made in front of the M6 ​​cameras

During her appearance on the show, the singer of "Un homme debout" offered to write a song for her and send it to her. He also mentioned the possibility of having her open for him on his tour. This was a particularly important prospect for a young singer looking to develop her career and perform for a wider audience.

But almost a year later, Jayde discovered the poster listing the artists chosen to open for Claudio Capéo's Zénith tour. Her name wasn't on it. This absence prompted her to post a message directly to the singer: "I still had some hope, but this time it's over. Thanks for giving me false hope."

The disappointment is all the greater because, according to her statements, her loved ones had already bought their tickets in the hope of seeing her perform. "To think that my family and friends had bought tickets that aren't even refundable, what a joke," she added in her Instagram story.

A previous proposal to Anisha Jo resurfaces

Jayde's comments also brought back memories for some internet users. In 2022, Claudio Capéo had offered Anisha Jo, the future winner of " Star Academy " on TF1, the opportunity to record a duet with him. The singer later discussed this collaboration on "50' Inside," a few weeks after the show's finale.

Four years later, no tracks from this announced collaboration have been released. This precedent was brought up on social media following Jayde's accusations, fueling questions about the artistic proposals made by Claudio Capéo on television programs.

However, it's important to distinguish between the two situations. A proposal for a collaboration or opening act can depend on numerous professional factors, including tour scheduling, artist availability, or decisions made by production teams. Without explanations from those involved, it's impossible to determine why these projects fell through.

Claudio Capéo has not yet responded publicly

At the time Jayde's message was published, Claudio Capéo had not publicly responded to his accusations. Therefore, there is no evidence to suggest whether any contact took place between the two artists after their meeting on M6, nor whether the proposal had resulted in a formal agreement.

This case, however, highlights the expectations that can arise when young talents are offered opportunities on entertainment programs. For contestants, an invitation to collaborate with a renowned artist can represent a real career opportunity, especially when it is made in front of millions of viewers.