Pomme continues her artistic journey with the release of a new album titled « La Forteresse ». A key figure in contemporary French chanson, the singer-songwriter returns with a new discographic project that fits into a path marked by great creative freedom, intimate writing, and a unique musical identity.

Available since November 20, 2026, this fifth studio album gathers fourteen tracks and comes two years after the release of « Saisons ». For the first time in her career, the 30-year-old singer fully produced her record herself, surrounded by the musicians who accompany her on stage. Between folk sounds, acoustic guitars, synthesizers, and orchestrations, Pomme explores new musical territories.

An album between personal emancipation and artistic freedom

Constructed like a tale in four chapters, « La Forteresse » draws its inspiration from medieval mythologies, childhood memories, and fantastic imagination. The singer addresses personal themes such as loneliness, family relationships, past wounds, and the transition to adulthood. The fortress symbolizes both protection and confinement, two notions around which this new project is structured.

The year 2027 also promises to be particularly busy for Pomme. Besides a tour that will notably include the Olympia on March 4 and 5, the artist will star in the film « Peau d’homme », directed by Léa Domenach, alongside Catherine Deneuve and Eddy de Pretto. She will also perform for the first time at the Accor Arena in Paris on December 8, 2027, confirming a new stage in the development of her career.