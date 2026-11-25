Steven Spielberg is about to explore a new cinematic territory by directing the first western of his career. For this project, the American filmmaker teams up with Paul Thomas Anderson, who is responsible for writing the screenplay. This collaboration brings together two major figures of American cinema, whose artistic worlds have deeply marked Hollywood over the past decades.

Director of « Jaws, » « Jurassic Park, » « Schindler’s List, » and « West Side Story, » Steven Spielberg has traversed many cinematic genres without ever dedicating a feature film to the traditional western. This new venture thus represents a unique step in the director’s filmography, who has long maintained an interest in the great narratives of American history.

Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley, and Mark Rylance reunited on screen

Developed by Focus Features, the feature film will adapt « The Heart in Winter, » a novel published in 2024 by Irish writer Kevin Barry. The plot is set in 1891, in Montana, and tells the story of two lovers fleeing armed men across the American West. Cillian Murphy, Oscar winner for « Oppenheimer, » will share the screen with Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance, also Oscar recipients.

This project also marks a first for Paul Thomas Anderson, who will officially sign the screenplay of a feature film without directing it himself. The two filmmakers will also participate in the film’s production. Filming is expected to begin at the end of 2027, with a theatrical release planned for 2028. No final title or precise release date has yet been announced.

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