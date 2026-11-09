Three years after « Second Tour, » Albert Dupontel returns to the big screen with « Il faut brûler maman, » expected Wednesday, November 11, 2026. For his ninth feature film, the French actor and director focuses on a family of undertakers gathered around their mother’s funeral. A dark comedy in which he stars alongside Artus, Julia Piaton, and Louise Coldefy.

Albert Dupontel returns to the big screen with a family story as unique as its title. In « Il faut brûler maman, » two sisters and their brother come together to organize their mother’s funeral. But events take an unexpected turn when the funeral staff go on strike, forcing the family members to carry out the funeral protocol themselves. This closed setting then becomes the scene of turbulent reunions, between old tensions, awkwardness, and settling of scores. True to his taste for absurd situations, the filmmaker blends dark humor and emotions in a story that addresses death, family relationships, and the difficulties of communicating with loved ones.

To accompany this release, Albert Dupontel has begun a preview tour in several French cities. On Thursday, November 5, he was notably present at the CinéMoViking in Saint-Lô, Manche, where nearly 400 spectators attended the screening. Welcomed with a standing ovation, the director then exchanged with the audience about the directing choices, the cast, and the themes addressed in his film. The work also marks an evolution in his storytelling approach, with significant emphasis on dialogue and the characters’ inner lives. In an interview published on November 8, Albert Dupontel explained that the old age of his own mother, aged 93, had inspired his reflection on family ties and the loss of loved ones.

A tenth film already in preparation about artificial intelligence

While « Il faut brûler maman » has not yet been released, Albert Dupontel is already working on his next project. In an interview granted to AlloCiné in early November, the director revealed that his tenth feature film would address artificial intelligence through a love story. The screenplay, currently being written, would follow a TV series writer confronted with a digital character who gradually takes control of her story. Behind this idea, the filmmaker wishes to explore the communication difficulties between people who love each other but can no longer express their feelings. Artificial intelligence would therefore not only be a technological threat but also an element allowing the characters to reconnect through dialogue.

This new development confirms Albert Dupontel’s desire to pursue a personal cinema, distant from the most conventional French comedies. Since « Bernie » in 1996, the director has built a recognizable filmography, alternating social satire, biting humor, and characters confronted with extraordinary situations. His films « 9 mois ferme, » « Au revoir là-haut, » and « Adieu les cons » notably earned him several César Awards and significant public recognition. With « Il faut brûler maman, » he chooses this time to focus his story on a family and the emotions caused by mourning. The November 11 release will allow measuring the reception of this new proposal, while his future project dedicated to artificial intelligence already demonstrates his interest in contemporary society’s transformations.