Iranian cinema has made its mark on the international stage. Director Majid Majidi won, on Thursday, October 15, the grand prize at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea for his new feature film « Midday Meal. » Presented in its world premiere at this edition, the film was unanimously awarded by a jury of seven professionals chaired by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou. This distinction is particularly significant because, for the first time this year, the winner of the best film award gains direct access to the Oscars competition in the Best International Feature Film category. However, this eligibility does not guarantee a nomination among the finalists. For Majid Majidi, a recognized figure in Iranian cinema, this award represents a new honor and strengthens the international visibility of his work.

The film tells the story of Solan, a teacher working in a disadvantaged and isolated Iranian village. His ambition is modest: to obtain a stable job in education and have suitable housing to live with his mother. But the announced disappearance of a school meal program directly threatens the survival of his institution. Faced with a lack of resources and the prospect of closure, he becomes involved in smuggling activities to try to keep his school running. Through this story, Majid Majidi explores several recurring themes in his cinema: poverty, social inequalities, access to education, and human dignity. The director thus fits into a tradition of Iranian cinema that favors intimate narratives to shed light on broader social realities. His approach, focused on ordinary characters facing difficult choices, has already earned him significant critical recognition abroad.

A Victory That Opens a New Door to Hollywood

This award takes on particular significance due to the new eligibility rules adopted by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Since 2026, the Busan Festival is among the six international festivals whose main winners can directly access the review process for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, without relying exclusively on the official selection made by their country of origin. This change represents a notable advancement for filmmakers working in film industries subject to political, economic, or institutional constraints. For Majid Majidi, the prospect of the Oscars is not entirely new. In 1999, his film « Children of Heaven » had already received a nomination in this category, becoming the first Iranian feature film to reach this stage of the competition. His new success at Busan could therefore allow him to return to the prestigious American ceremony nearly three decades after this first recognition.

At the award ceremony, the filmmaker paid tribute to his mother, who passed away a few months before filming began, as well as to the Iranian people. He also expressed his wish to see a world free of wars, marked by peace and solidarity. Beyond this individual victory, the 31st edition of the Busan Festival confirms the growing importance of this event in the Asian film industry. Held from October 6 to 15, it attracted more than 200,000 spectators, an unprecedented attendance level since 2015, and presented 315 films, including 94 world premieres. The awards also honored Indonesian director Eddie Cahyono for « Ibuki » and Taiwanese filmmaker Lee Yun Chan for « To Be Ordinary. » By awarding Majid Majidi, the festival offers new exposure to Iranian cinema, recognized for its ability to portray the human and social realities of its country. The next stage will now be played in the 2027 Oscars race, where « Midday Meal » will be able to compete for a place among the films selected by the Academy.