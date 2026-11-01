“The Marie-Claire Case”: The Bobigny Trial, a Decisive Fight for Abortion Rights

In the fall of 1972, a 16-year-old girl appeared before the Bobigny juvenile court. Marie-Claire Chevalier had an abortion after a rape. Her mother, Michèle, an employee of the RATP, and three other women who helped her faced prison. What could have remained an ordinary, silent, and repressive trial became a historic turning point. Under the defense of lawyer Gisèle Halimi, the case turned into a public indictment against the 1920 law that criminalized abortion. Three years later, the Veil law decriminalized voluntary termination of pregnancy in France.

Today, as this right is challenged or restricted in many countries, a film, The Marie-Claire Case, by Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller (released November 4, 2026), revisits this foundational moment. With Charlotte Gainsbourg as Gisèle Halimi, Cécile de France as Michèle Chevalier, and Saül Benchetrit as Marie-Claire, it brings back to life a fight that remains highly relevant.

A Teenager, a Rape, a Law from Another Era

In the fall of 1971, 16-year-old Marie-Claire Chevalier was raped by a high school classmate. She became pregnant. She refused to carry the child of a rapist. Her mother, Michèle, who raised her three daughters alone on a modest salary, helped her find a solution. An illegal abortion was performed. The young girl suffered hemorrhaging, was hospitalized, then returned home.

It was the rapist himself, arrested for another case, who reported her to try to escape justice. Marie-Claire was charged with illegal abortion. Her mother and three other women (two RATP colleagues and the one who performed the procedure) were prosecuted for complicity or performing the abortion. At the time, the 1920 law and article 317 of the penal code made abortion a crime punishable by prison. Wealthy women went abroad or used discreet clinics. Others risked their lives and freedom.

Gisèle Halimi, already known for defending Djamila Boupacha and co-founder with Simone de Beauvoir of the association Choisir la cause des femmes, agreed to defend them. She rejected the classic strategy of “pleading guilty to obtain leniency.” She turned the courtroom into a political platform: it was no longer Marie-Claire who was on trial, but the law itself.

Two Trials, a Bold Strategy

On October 11, 1972, Marie-Claire appeared alone, behind closed doors, before the juvenile court. She was acquitted. The court acknowledged that she had suffered “moral, social, familial pressures to which she could not resist.” It was a first.

On November 8, it was the turn of the adults. Gisèle Halimi and Monique Antoine called influential witnesses: doctors, intellectuals, personalities. Professor Paul Milliez, a practicing Catholic and prominent resistance fighter, declared he saw no reason why Catholics should impose their morality on all French people. Feminists demonstrated outside the court. The case made front-page news. It was now called “the Marie-Claire case.”

On November 22, the verdict was delivered: light suspended sentences for Michèle Chevalier and the woman who performed the abortion; acquittal for the other two. The 1920 law appeared obsolete. Gisèle Halimi could say: “We have put the ban on abortion on trial.”

From Bobigny to the Veil Law… and Beyond

This trial was not isolated. It was part of a broader movement: the Manifesto of the 343 (1971), actions by the MLF and MLAC, mobilization of personalities. In January 1975, under Simone Veil’s impetus, abortion was decriminalized and regulated. France entered a new era.

Marie-Claire Chevalier, who died in 2022, long maintained relative discretion. She once said that the Veil law was “a bit” hers. Gisèle Halimi, who died in 2020, always reminded that the fight was not “for abortion,” but “for women to be free to choose their motherhood.”

Why this film, why now?

The directors began writing the script before the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States in 2022. They quickly realized the topic had lost none of its urgency. In several countries, abortion rights are threatened, restricted, or outright eliminated. Even in France, where this right was constitutionalized in 2024, the film reminds us that gains are never final.

The Marie-Claire Case is not just a historical film. It is a story of ordinary courage: that of a teenager, a mother, modest women, and a lawyer who refused to bow their heads. A David versus Goliath battle judicially, politically, and morally. A reminder that the right to control one’s body was never given: it was taken. At a time when, in many countries, this right is wavering, the Bobigny trial and the film that tells it are not just a look at the past. They hold up a mirror to the present.