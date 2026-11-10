Cinema, personal ambitions, and self-confidence are at the heart of a new interview published on TVMag.info. Invited to reflect on his career and vision of the profession, Lotfi Labidi notably offers advice: “Stop waiting on others and take more initiative, trust yourself more.” An invitation to take action in a sector where professional opportunities are never guaranteed.

In an interview with TVMag.info, Lotfi Labidi shares his perspective on the world of cinema and the importance of building one’s own path. Through this exchange, he addresses a question that concerns many creative professionals: how to move forward in an environment where success depends on talent, connections, and the opportunities that arise? His message emphasizes the ability to make decisions and not systematically wait for an external offer to realize one’s ambitions.

The highlighted phrase in the interview summarizes this approach: “Stop waiting on others and take more initiative, trust yourself more.” Beyond cinema, this advice may resonate with those wishing to develop an artistic or professional project. It underscores the importance of personal initiative, without overlooking the challenges inherent to creative professions. In audiovisual media, access to funding, producers, and distribution networks is indeed a crucial step for many projects.

Cinema, a sector where personal initiative matters

The interview published by TVMag.info is part of an effort to open up to personalities involved in cinema and audiovisual life. These professions rely on artistic skills but also on the ability to present a project, convince partners, and adapt to sector changes. For professionals seeking to establish themselves, waiting periods between opportunities can represent a significant challenge. Developing one’s own initiatives then becomes one of the ways to continue their activity.

This reflection takes place in a rapidly transforming audiovisual environment. The development of streaming platforms, diversification of formats, and new modes of distribution have changed the possibilities available to creators. While these changes open new perspectives, they also increase competition among projects. Self-confidence alone is therefore not enough to guarantee success, but it can play a role in how professional encounters, refusals, and necessary steps toward achieving ambition are approached.

An interview to discover on TVMag.info

By giving the floor to Lotfi Labidi, TVMag.info continues its exploration of careers and experiences in image-related professions. After personalities from journalism, television, and radio, the media also focuses on those evolving in cinema. This diversity of testimonies allows addressing the professional realities of audiovisual media from different angles, from individual experiences to sector transformations.

Lotfi Labidi’s message is the guiding thread of this exchange: not letting waiting decide one’s professional future and daring to take more initiatives. His interview thus invites reflection on the role of determination in artistic careers, without overlooking the obstacles professionals may face. A conversation to find in full on TVMag.info, about cinema, entrepreneurship, and self-confidence.