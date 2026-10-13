Family relationships, their contradictions, and their wounds lie at the heart of “Your Maternal Animal,” an intimate drama set in Costa Rica. Featuring performances by Marina de Tavira, Daniela Marin Navarro, and Mariangel Villegas, the feature film focuses on the complex bonds between a mother and her two daughters, who face personal paths that now seem difficult to reconcile. Through the return of a young woman to her hometown after several years in Europe, the film addresses issues of transmission, emancipation, and family responsibility. Far from idealized portrayals of motherhood, this work offers an exploration of the tensions that run through intergenerational relationships, where affection remains but is no longer enough to overcome disagreements.

The plot follows Elsa, a young woman who went to study anthropology in Belgium, returning to Costa Rica to discover that her former family home has changed profoundly. Her younger sister, Amalia, now lives there alone, having changed the locks and let unpaid bills accumulate. The young woman shares her daily life with an older, marginal partner and several dogs, while developing a particular relationship with spiritual beliefs. For Elsa, accustomed to a more structured existence shaped by her European experience, this situation quickly becomes a source of concern. The two sisters struggle to understand each other, their differences in character and lifestyle fueling long-standing tensions. Faced with these difficulties, their parents, separated for a long time, seem to have distanced themselves. Their mother, Isabel, a poet, claims the right to lead an independent life after dedicating part of her existence to her children, while their father, Nahuel, pursues a new relationship with a woman from the same generation as his daughters.

A Reflection on Motherhood and the Right to Live for Oneself

Through this fragmented family, “Your Maternal Animal” questions the expectations traditionally associated with the maternal figure. Isabel’s character occupies a central place in this reflection. By asserting her desire to detach from past responsibilities, she challenges the idea that a mother should remain indefinitely available for her children, even when they have become adults. This desire for independence causes misunderstanding among her daughters, especially Elsa, who hopes to find support from her parents in facing the difficulties encountered by her sister. The film thus reveals a particularly sensitive contradiction between the parents’ need for autonomy and their children’s emotional expectations. The disagreements are not only based on personality conflicts but also on different conceptions of family, duty, and individual freedom. This approach allows motherhood to be addressed without confining it to an exclusively sacrificial or protective vision.

The feature film also finds its interest in how it contrasts the trajectories of the two sisters. Elsa embodies a form of rationality built through her studies and distance from her homeland, while Amalia seems more guided by her emotions, beliefs, and rejection of social conventions. Their confrontation reveals the difficulties of returning to a family environment one thought they knew, but which continued to evolve in the absence of the one who left. In this story, no character holds a definitive truth about how to live or love one’s close ones. Relationships are instead built around misunderstandings, frustrations, and sometimes contradictory attachments. By favoring everyday conflicts over grand dramatic effects, “Your Maternal Animal” fits within a tradition of intimate cinema attentive to transformations in family structures. The film thus offers a reflection on the difficulty of preserving blood ties when individual aspirations take opposite directions.