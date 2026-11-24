The National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) is preparing to strengthen its measures in favor of professional equality between women and men. In response to the underrepresentation of women in management positions in cinema, the public institution plans to implement a new bonus-malus system. The goal is to encourage production companies to further feminize their teams, especially in roles involving significant artistic and technical responsibilities.

Despite progress made in recent years, women remain insufficiently represented in several strategic professions of the seventh art. Roles such as director of photography, directing, or certain technical management positions continue to show imbalances. With this new financial mechanism, the CNC intends to act directly on producers’ recruitment practices.

Financial aid as a lever for transformation

The CNC already has a parity bonus aimed at encouraging a more balanced representation of women and men within production teams. The introduction of a bonus-malus system marks an evolution of this policy by more closely linking financial support mechanisms to efforts made in professional equality. This approach could impact budgetary decisions and recruitment choices of production companies.

Beyond the representation of women on screen, this initiative brings back to the forefront the issue of their access to responsibilities behind the scenes of French cinema. Pay gaps, career advancement prospects, and access to the most significant productions also constitute challenges for the sector. The effectiveness of the new system will notably depend on its implementation methods and its ability to sustainably change professional practices.