The Hunger Games saga confirms its immense popularity with the American audience. Released on Friday, November 20, 2026, « Hunger Games: Dawn on the Harvest » immediately took the top spot at the North American box office, earning $120 million during its opening weekend. A spectacular start for the sixth film in the franchise, achieving nearly three times the performance of the previous installment, « The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. »

Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ novel, this new feature film immerses viewers back into the dystopian world of Panem, several decades before Katniss Everdeen’s adventures, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence in the earlier films. This time, the plot focuses on the youth of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, who later becomes Katniss’s mentor. The film notably revisits the fiftieth edition of the Hunger Games, a particularly deadly competition organized by the Capitol. With $225 million in global revenue at launch, the production distributed by Lionsgate confirms the franchise’s ability to attract a new generation of viewers while retaining its longtime fans.

A Triumphant Return for Lionsgate, Far Ahead of Competitors

This strong start is an excellent outcome for Lionsgate, which sought to revive the franchise’s commercial momentum after the more modest results of the previous installment released in 2023. « Dawn on the Harvest » thus becomes the fifth film of 2026 to surpass $100 million in revenue in a single weekend in North America. It joins « Spider-Man: Brand New Day, » « Toy Story 5, » « Super Mario Galaxy, the Movie, » and Christopher Nolan’s « Odyssée. » A particularly remarkable achievement given the saga now counts six film adaptations, a stage at which many franchises typically experience commercial slowdown.

Competition is far behind. In second place, « I Play Rocky, » the film about Sylvester Stallone’s early career and the creation of the famous boxer character, earns $9.3 million. The podium is completed by « Ebenezer, » a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ universe starring Johnny Depp, which adds $7.7 million more and brings its North American total to $32.5 million. With its $120 million revenue, « Hunger Games: Dawn on the Harvest » alone achieves a result nearly thirteen times greater than its immediate follower. It remains to be seen whether this enthusiasm will continue in the coming weeks, as the Thanksgiving holidays traditionally represent a strategic period for American cinemas.