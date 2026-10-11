“Minotaur”: Andrei Zvyagintsev Denounces Putin's Russia Through a Couple in Ruin

Nine years after “Loveless,” Andrei Zvyagintsev marks his grand return to cinema with “Minotaur,” a psychological drama scheduled for French release on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last May, the Russian director’s new feature explores the consequences of the war in Ukraine on a society progressively deprived of its bearings. Through the story of a business leader confronted with his wife’s infidelity, the director constructs a disturbing portrait of contemporary Russia, where power dynamics operate both within the family intimacy and institutions. Produced notably by French, German, and Latvian companies, the film was also selected to represent France in the race for the 2027 Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

The plot takes place in 2022, a few months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gleb, played by Dmitri Mazourov, runs a successful company in a provincial town. He lives comfortably with his wife Galina, portrayed by Iris Lebedeva, and their teenage son Serioja, played by Boris Koudrine. But this seemingly stable existence begins to crack when military mobilization disrupts the country’s daily life. The mayor asks business leaders to participate in selecting employees likely to be sent to the front. Gleb thus finds himself endowed with considerable power over the fate of his employees, while his company already faces economic and organizational difficulties. At the same time, the discovery of his wife’s infidelity triggers a marital crisis whose consequences quickly spiral out of control.

An adaptation of Claude Chabrol transposed into a war-torn Russia

To create “Minotaur,” Andrei Zvyagintsev drew inspiration from “The Unfaithful Wife,” the film directed by Claude Chabrol in 1969. In that work, a man discovers that his wife is having an extramarital affair and gradually gets drawn into a spiral of violence. The Russian director adopts this dramatic mechanism but relocates it to a profoundly different environment. The French bourgeoisie of the late 1960s gives way to a contemporary Russia marked by war, mobilization, and uncertainty. This transposition gives new meaning to the story: the decisions Gleb makes in his private life are closely linked to those he exercises as a business leader.

The idea for this adaptation dates back several years. Andrei Zvyagintsev began considering a new version of Chabrol’s film as early as 2017 or 2018, well before the invasion of Ukraine. The events of 2022 profoundly transformed the meaning of his project. Military mobilization, the departure of many Russian citizens, and political upheavals provided a context in which to address themes of guilt, lies, and individual responsibility. The character of Gleb thus becomes representative of a man who primarily seeks to preserve his comfort and social status, even if it means using political circumstances to serve his personal interests. The director draws a parallel between the brutality of private relationships and that of a political system where rules can be changed to benefit those in power.

A dark portrait of a society dominated by fear

The title “Minotaur” directly refers to the mythological figure of the monster trapped in a labyrinth. In the film, this image takes on a symbolic dimension: Gleb finds himself a prisoner of his contradictions, impulses, and the consequences of his decisions. But the monster is not limited to one character. It also evokes a society in which violent behaviors become possible because institutions, moral principles, and control mechanisms are weakened. The war acts as a revealer of this decomposition. It transforms relationships between citizens, reinforces hierarchies, and places individuals before choices whose consequences can be irreversible.

This vision echoes concerns already present in the director’s previous films. In “Leviathan,” released in 2014, Andrei Zvyagintsev told the story of a confrontation between an ordinary man and a corrupt political system. With “Loveless,” awarded the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2017, he observed the disappearance of a child to question indifference and the disintegration of family bonds. “Minotaur” extends these reflections by directly confronting the characters’ intimacy with political violence. The direction favors silences, tensions, and rigorous visual compositions. Domestic spaces, though comfortable, gradually become suffocating, while outdoor landscapes reflect the uncertainty of a country engaged in a war whose consequences are felt even within families.

A Russian filmmaker in exile who will represent France at the Oscars

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s return to cinema also has a personal dimension. After the release of “Loveless,” the director went through a serious health crisis linked to Covid-19. Hospitalized for several months, he was notably placed in a coma before beginning a long rehabilitation period. The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 then led him to distance himself from his country. Opposed to the war led by Vladimir Putin, he chose to settle in France. His journey partly explains the international character of “Minotaur,” a Franco-German-Latvian co-production shot outside Russia. The filmmaker thus continues his work on Russian society while now living far from his country of origin.

Presented in official competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, “Minotaur” received the Grand Prix, the second award after the Palme d’Or. The film was then selected in September by the French committee responsible for proposing a work for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. This designation does not guarantee its presence among the finalists, but it offers additional visibility on the international stage. Produced notably by Charles Gillibert and Nathanaël Karmitz, and distributed in France by Les Films du Losange, this feature film of about two hours and twenty minutes confirms Andrei Zvyagintsev’s unique place in contemporary cinema. Behind a story of adultery and family crisis, the director develops a reflection on power, responsibility, and the ease with which violence can settle when individuals abandon their principles. With “Minotaur,” he offers a portrait of Putin’s Russia that goes beyond its national borders to question the possible abuses of any society confronted with the collapse of its common rules.