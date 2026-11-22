Stéphane Brizé returns to cinema on November 25, 2026, with “A Good Little Soldier,” a social drama starring Alba Rohrwacher and Vincent Lindon. Following “The Measure of a Man,” “At War,” and “Another World,” the French director continues his exploration of power dynamics in the corporate world. Awarded the Best Screenplay prize at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, this new feature questions the moral compromises imposed by the professional sphere.

At the heart of the story, Carla Moretti, played by Alba Rohrwacher, has just joined the human resources department of a major insurance company. Her mission is to reconcile employee well-being with the performance goals set by management. A responsibility that seems to align with the company’s stated values, which aim to promote a modern and attentive image toward its employees. But this apparent balance begins to crumble when Carla discovers a toxic management situation in one of the departments under her supervision.

Faced with this issue, the human resources manager must gradually choose between her personal convictions and her employer’s interests. The film explores the mechanisms through which an organization can lead its employees to accept decisions contrary to their principles. Alongside Alba Rohrwacher, Vincent Lindon reunites with Stéphane Brizé for their sixth collaboration. The French actor, who played a central role in the director’s previous social films, appears this time in a supporting role, giving prominence to a female character confronted with the system’s contradictions.

Stéphane Brizé Continues His Exploration of Workplace Violence

With “A Good Little Soldier,” Stéphane Brizé extends a cinematic reflection engaged since “The Measure of a Man” in 2015. In that film, Vincent Lindon portrayed a man confronted with the demands of the job market. “At War,” released in 2018, addressed social tensions around a factory closure, while “Another World” explored the dilemmas of an executive subject to profitability targets. This new feature shifts the focus to human resources, a department situated at the crossroads of management’s interests and employees’ concerns.

To build his screenplay, the filmmaker conducted extensive research with his collaborators. Between twenty and twenty-five interviews were notably held with human resources professionals. The film, written with Coralie Amédéo and Olivier Gorce, draws on this knowledge of the corporate world to depict pressure mechanisms, contradictions in managerial discourse, and the human consequences of certain decisions. Part of the filming took place in the La Défense business district near Paris to ground the story in a credible professional environment.

A Film Awarded at Venice Before Its French Release

Presented in competition at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, “A Good Little Soldier” won the Best Screenplay prize in September 2026. This distinction honors the writing work of a film that combines the codes of social drama with those of psychological thriller. Alba Rohrwacher’s performance plays a key role in this approach, as her character gradually evolves between seeking professional recognition, personal vulnerability, and ethical questioning. The film was also shown at several French festivals before its theatrical release.

Distributed by Gaumont, this 1 hour 42 minute feature will be released in France on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Beyond its plot, it raises a particularly topical question: how far can an employee go to remain loyal to their company without giving up their own values? By choosing to tell this tension through the daily life of a human resources manager, Stéphane Brizé continues his analysis of work transformations and power relations that can develop within organizations.