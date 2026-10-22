The new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables,” directed by Fred Cavayé, takes the top spot at the French box office with 480,822 admissions in one week. Despite this position, the film starring Vincent Lindon, Tahar Rahim, Camille Cottin, and Benjamin Lavernhe has a start lower than recent major literary adaptations. With an estimated budget between 33 and 41 million euros, its profitability could become a real challenge.

The top box office spot does not always guarantee a film’s commercial success. Released in French theaters on October 14, 2026, Fred Cavayé’s “Les Misérables” attracted exactly 480,822 viewers during its first week of release, including previews. This result allows it to lead the national ranking for the period from October 14 to 20, ahead of “Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache” and “Heart of the Beast.” Over the seven days of regular release, excluding previews, the feature film recorded nearly 446,000 admissions. A score far from negligible but relatively modest considering the ambitions of this major French production, widely distributed and supported by a significant promotional campaign.

The film benefits from a particularly prestigious cast. Vincent Lindon, Tahar Rahim, Camille Cottin, and Benjamin Lavernhe appear in this new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s work, focusing notably on the fate of Jean Valjean and the major social fractures of 19th-century France. With a runtime of nearly three hours, Fred Cavayé offers an ambitious historical epic aimed at attracting a broad audience. The release was presented as one of the major cinematic events of the autumn. But the initial results reveal a gap between the scale of resources invested and the attendance observed. The question now is whether word of mouth and the All Saints’ Day holidays will allow the film to extend its theatrical run sufficiently.

A Start Well Below “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “The Three Musketeers”

The comparison with recent major French literary adaptations is particularly revealing. In April 2023, “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan,” directed by Martin Bourboulon and starring François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, and Pio Marmaï, exceeded one million admissions in its first week. The film ended its run with around 3.3 million viewers. In June 2024, “The Count of Monte Cristo,” starring Pierre Niney, had an even more impressive start, with nearly 1.2 million admissions in seven days. Its success was then confirmed over time, reaching about 9.4 million viewers. With fewer than 500,000 admissions at its debut, “Les Misérables” is therefore significantly below these two French cinema benchmarks.

This difference is all the more concerning given the film’s particularly high budget. According to estimates reported by several specialized media, the production cost between 33 and 41 million euros, a considerable investment for French cinema. However, box office revenues do not fully return to the producers, as they are shared among exhibitors, distributors, and various stakeholders. At this level of expenditure, commercial performance will need to be significant to amortize the sums invested. Some observers estimate the film could finish its French run around 1.5 to 2 million admissions if attendance follows a usual pattern. These projections remain uncertain: international revenues, sales to broadcasters, and other exploitation modes will also factor into its financial results.

“Ducobu” and “Heart of the Beast” Complete the Podium

Behind “Les Misérables,” the weekly ranking confirms the strong resilience of family cinema. “Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache,” directed by Élie Semoun, with Gustavia Harfouch, holds second place with an additional 281,827 admissions, bringing its total to 511,420 viewers after two weeks of release. The film thus records an increase in its weekly attendance, an encouraging sign ahead of the school holidays. On the third step of the podium, “Heart of the Beast,” starring Brad Pitt, attracts 217,224 new viewers and now totals nearly 1.39 million admissions. Fourth place goes to “The House of Our Dreams,” with just over 200,000 admissions, while the horror film “Malfaisante” rounds out the top five with 198,602 viewers. “Street Fighter,” another anticipated new release, starts more modestly with 151,184 admissions.

The coming weeks will be crucial to determine the true commercial fate of “Les Misérables.” The All Saints’ Day holidays could allow the film to reach a family and school audience, particularly sensitive to adaptations of major French literary classics. Its reception by viewers is also an important factor: despite a start below expectations, early public feedback appears rather favorable on certain specialized platforms. It remains to be seen whether this appreciation will translate into sustained attendance in theaters. For the producers, the stakes are considerable, both financially and for the future of major French historical epics. With nearly 481,000 viewers in one week, “Les Misérables” manages to dominate the box office but still needs to prove it has the resources to become one of the major popular successes of 2026.