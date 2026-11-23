The French group MK2 is preparing to open a new cultural venue dedicated to the seventh art. Named « MK2 Museum, » this space is set to welcome its first visitors in March 2027. With this project, the company aims to extend its activity beyond movie theaters and offer a new way to discover cinema, its history, and its artistic universes.

Known for its cinema network and its distribution and production activities, MK2 is thus continuing its diversification in the cultural sector. The opening of a museum dedicated to cinema fits into a broader evolution of public practices, now accustomed to discovering works through various media and experiences. The project also represents an opportunity to promote cinematic heritage to both lovers of the seventh art and new generations of viewers.

A cultural project that broadens MK2’s ambitions

The launch of the MK2 Museum comes in a context where operators seek to renew their relationship with the public. Movie theaters remain at the heart of their activity, but events, exhibitions, and complementary cultural experiences are all ways to extend viewers’ interest. For MK2, this new venue could also help strengthen its identity as a cultural group, historically associated with auteur cinema and the discovery of new talents.

Scheduled for March 2027, the opening of the MK2 Museum will therefore mark a new stage in the group’s development. Details on programming, visiting conditions, and pricing will allow a better understanding of the concept’s originality and its place in Paris’s cultural offering. The project in any case reflects MK2’s desire to explore new formats to bring cinema to life beyond traditional screenings.