La Madrague, the famous property of Brigitte Bardot in Saint-Tropez, will open its doors to the public in summer 2027. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation wishes to keep this emblematic home in the state the actress left it at her death, in order to preserve the authenticity of a place that has become inseparable from her history.

Acquired in 1958, La Madrague was for a long time Brigitte Bardot’s refuge, far from film sets and media frenzy. This former fisherman’s house located on the Mediterranean coast has become one of the symbols of Saint-Tropez. The actress even dedicated a song to it in 1963, helping to firmly embed this property in the French popular memory.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation intends to preserve the layout of the premises without turning the home into a traditional museum. Visitors should be able to discover the personal spaces of the former star in their original configuration. However, the reception arrangements remain to be specified, particularly regarding the number of visitors allowed and the booking conditions.

Guided visits to preserve the authenticity of the place

The opening will also have to take into account the geographical constraints of the property. Located at the end of a communal coastal path, La Madrague does not have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate large tourist flows. Small group visits are therefore planned to preserve the tranquility of the area and the integrity of the building.

Owned by the foundation since 1992, La Madrague is a major element of Brigitte Bardot’s personal heritage. Its opening to the public will allow visitors to discover a place full of history, while continuing the actress’s wish to dedicate part of her legacy to animal protection.