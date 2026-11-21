In an international context marked by conflicts and geopolitical tensions, the 16th Dakar Biennale aims to make artistic creation a space for reflection, resistance, and dialogue. The event, dedicated to contemporary African art, highlights artists' ability to transform the world's vulnerabilities into new forms of expression. A major cultural event for Senegal and the international art scene.

Dakar intends to reaffirm its place among the major capitals of contemporary art. For its 16th edition, the Biennale of Contemporary African Art takes place during a period marked by wars, diplomatic tensions, and economic uncertainties. Artists are invited to explore the upheavals of their time, while offering unique perspectives on African societies and their relationships with the rest of the world.

The ambition of this edition rests on a powerful idea: fragility is not merely a weakness, but can also become a source of creation. Individual experiences, social ruptures, and collective memories thus nourish works capable of questioning power relations, identities, and contemporary transformations. Art emerges as a means of making visible realities sometimes absent from major international debates.

Dakar, a historic capital of African creativity

Founded in 1990, the Dakar Biennale has gradually established itself as one of the leading events dedicated to contemporary African art. It helps to promote artists from the continent and its diasporas, while also fostering exchanges with international professionals. Its growth reflects the importance placed on culture in promoting Senegal's international standing.

The event is also part of a longer cultural history. From the early years of independence, President Léopold Sédar Senghor championed an ambitious policy of promoting the arts and creativity. The World Festival of Black Arts, held in Dakar in 1966, notably contributed to this desire to make Senegal a meeting place for cultures.

Art as a response to international tensions

In a world described as "conflictual," the works presented offer a different perspective on contemporary crises. Migration issues, colonial legacies, economic inequalities, and environmental upheavals are all subjects that can inspire artists. Their work allows us to approach these realities from a perspective other than purely political or institutional discourse.

Contemporary African art, however, is not limited to representing the continent's difficulties. It also explores innovations, imaginations, urban transformations, and new cultural identities. The Biennale thus contributes to moving beyond a reductive view of Africa by showcasing the diversity of artistic approaches and individual experiences.

A cultural and economic challenge for Senegal

Beyond the exhibitions, the Biennale represents a catalyst for the development of the Senegalese art ecosystem. It attracts gallery owners, collectors, critics, and visitors, while offering international visibility to artists. Professional networking opportunities can foster new collaborations and contribute to the circulation of artworks.

The event also benefits several local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and cultural services. But its most lasting impact may lie in strengthening artistic institutions and supporting young talent. The question of access to culture for local residents remains crucial in this regard.

Transforming fragility into creative strength

The message conveyed by this 16th edition transcends the borders of Senegal. It invites us to consider artistic creation as a capacity to invent new perspectives in the face of crises. In an unstable international environment, artists can contribute to preserving memory, questioning certainties, and opening spaces for dialogue.

For Dakar, the challenge is also to consolidate its role as an international platform for African art. By bringing together diverse artistic approaches around a reflection on contemporary vulnerabilities, the Biennale affirms that culture can be a tool for understanding the world. This ambition gives this new edition an artistic, social, and diplomatic significance.