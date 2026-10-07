CULTURE Arts

Ichon calls artists to Montreuil for a mural honoring Prince Waly

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Ichon is calling on artists in Montreuil to create a mural in homage to Prince Waly
Ichon is calling on artists in Montreuil to create a mural in homage to Prince Waly

A collective tribute to Prince Waly is being prepared in Montreuil. In the message shared on Instagram, Ichon invites painters, graffiti artists, and creators of all disciplines to participate in a mural on Sunday, October 11, at L’Albatros, 12 rue du Sergent-Godefroy. A large wall is announced as available in this place where the rapper’s studio was once located. Participants are invited to bring their own paint. No specific time is mentioned in the call.

The passing of Prince Waly, announced Sunday evening by his label, deeply affected the rap scene. Dying at 34, the artist originally from Montreuil had continued his work despite serious health problems. The choice of L’Albatros situates this tribute within his local history: rather than a simple gathering, the initiative proposes to leave a collective work in a place associated with his musical creation.

Ichon and Prince Waly, bonds forged around Bon Gamin

Ichon, whose real name is Yann-Wilfried Bella Ola, is a rapper and singer from Montreuil. Co-founder of Bon Gamin with rapper Loveni and producer Myth Syzer, he gradually developed a universe mixing rap and song, notably with his first album “Pour de vrai,” released in 2020. Bon Gamin constitutes an important meeting point with Prince Waly, close to this team and associated with several of its projects. However, it is important to distinguish this closeness from the founding core of the collective, composed of Ichon, Loveni, and Myth Syzer.

Their collaborations date back more than a decade. In 2015, Prince Waly and Jeune LC participated with Bon Gamin in the “Grünt #23” session. A clip bringing together the same artists, produced by Myth Syzer, also testifies to this shared history. The call for the mural thus extends longstanding artistic ties. By bringing together creators beyond music, Ichon proposes to keep alive the memory of Prince Waly in the city to which his journey remains closely attached.

Ichon calls artists to Montreuil for a mural honoring Prince Waly

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