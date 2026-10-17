A canvas composed of straight lines, rectangles, and a few touches of color has just found a buyer for nearly 30 million euros. Composition III, a work created in 1920 by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, was sold on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Christie’s in London for 29.8 million euros, including fees. The painting, presented at auction for the first time, was among the most anticipated pieces of a prestigious sale dedicated to 20th and 21st-century art, held during Frieze Week. Hammered down at 21.5 million pounds sterling excluding fees, approximately 25.4 million euros, the work ultimately reached 25.2 million pounds with commissions. Its initial estimate ranged between 20 and 30 million pounds sterling. Acquired by a telephone bidder, it was one of the major lots of the evening. For Christie’s, it was also the most important Mondrian painting offered at auction in Europe since 2009, a rarity that helps explain the interest it generated among international collectors.

Created between December 1919 and May 1920, Composition III belongs to a pivotal period in Piet Mondrian’s career. After spending several years in the Netherlands during World War I, the artist returned to Paris in June 1919 and resumed his research on geometric abstraction. He gradually abandoned any direct reference to landscapes and objects to favor compositions based on the relationships between lines, shapes, and colors. The painting sold in London measures only 53.4 centimeters by 51.2 centimeters. It features a grid of dark lines delimiting various rectangles, mainly white, gray, red, and yellow. Behind this apparent simplicity lies a particularly meticulous work. Mondrian notably added small amounts of blue pigment to some yellow surfaces to subtly modify their tone. The lines were also subject to several successive reworkings. The artist sought less to represent a subject than to achieve a visual balance between the different elements of the composition. This approach contributed to making him one of the major figures of 20th-century abstract art.

A rare work from a historic series of only eight paintings

The value of Composition III also lies in its importance in the history of modern art. In 1920, Mondrian created eight paintings considered fundamental in the development of his neoplastic language. Five of them now belong to major museum institutions, including the Tate in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. The presence on the market of a work from this group is therefore an exceptional event. Before its sale, Composition III notably belonged to the American architect Armand P. Bartos and his wife Celeste, collectors of modern art. Christie’s organized an international presentation of the canvas, with stops in Zurich, Paris, New York, and Hong Kong, to introduce it to potential buyers. This strategy reflects the global dimension of the market for major works, in which provenance, rarity, and a painting’s place in its creator’s career can weigh as much as its aesthetic qualities. For collectors, acquiring a Mondrian from this period means possessing a direct testimony of a profound transformation of Western painting.

This hammer price confirms the international market’s interest in emblematic works of geometric abstraction, even if it does not constitute a new record for Mondrian. In November 2022, his 1930 canvas Composition II reached 51 million dollars at Sotheby’s in New York, setting a record for the artist at that time. The London sale of Composition III nevertheless ranks among the important transactions in his market. It takes place in a sector where paintings of great historical quality remain particularly sought after, despite fluctuations in the art market. During the same evening at Christie’s, a work by Wassily Kandinsky, Das bunte Leben, achieved a price higher than that of the Mondrian, confirming collectors’ attraction to the leading representatives of the European avant-garde. Born in 1872 and died in 1944, Piet Mondrian profoundly influenced painting, but also design, architecture, fashion, and graphic arts. His compositions based on vertical and horizontal lines and primary colors have become immediately recognizable. More than a century after its creation, Composition III illustrates the place his work still holds in art history. With this sale at nearly 30 million euros, a modestly sized painting reminds us that, on the art market, the value of a creation also depends on its influence on subsequent generations.