Development in the investigation of the Renoir Museum burglary in Cagnes-sur-Mer, Alpes-Maritimes. The two paintings that disappeared during the theft on September 8 have been recovered, according to information announced Friday, October 9. This discovery follows several arrests made during the investigation. The criminals initially took down four works by the famous Impressionist painter before abandoning two during their escape.

The burglary caused a strong reaction in the art world, with an initial damage estimate of 9 million euros. The investigations notably identified several suspects thanks to DNA traces found on items abandoned at the scene.

A burglary committed in a few minutes at dawn

The events date back to September 8, 2026. At 5:48 a.m., at least two individuals entered the Renoir Museum, located in the painter’s former residence on the Collettes estate. The burglars cut through a fence to access the property, then managed to enter the building.

Equipped with helmets, gloves, and dark clothing, they took down four paintings by sawing their attachments. The alarm was triggered and the municipal police arrived five minutes later, at 5:53 a.m. The criminals fled through the gardens, abandoning a bag containing two of the works.

The police quickly recovered Coco Reading, created around 1905 and depicting Claude Renoir, the painter’s son, as well as the Portrait of Madame Stephen Pichon, dating from the late 19th century. The other two paintings remained missing.

Two Renoir works at the heart of the investigation

The paintings taken by the burglars are Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano, depicting an actress close to the Renoir family, and The Young Woman at the Well, an oil on wood created in 1886.

These two works also have a historical particularity: they belong to the category of so-called “MNR” assets, for National Museums Recovery. These are works found after World War II, whose legitimate owners have not always been identified and which are provisionally held by the State.

After recovering the first two canvases in the museum garden, the damage was reassessed at about 4.2 million euros. The two still missing paintings had been the focus of investigators’ searches.

Suspects identified through their DNA

The investigation accelerated on Wednesday, October 7, with the arrest of several people suspected of participating in the burglary. Six suspects were taken into custody, including the two main alleged perpetrators, aged 30 and 42, already known to the justice system.

Scientific investigations played a decisive role. DNA traces found on objects abandoned during the escape allowed identification of five of the six people taken into custody. Surveillance footage also helped reconstruct part of the theft’s sequence.

Investigators are particularly seeking to determine each suspect’s role, the possible existence of masterminds, and the conditions under which the paintings were hidden after their disappearance.

A museum located in Auguste Renoir’s last residence

Opened in 1960, the Renoir Museum occupies the property where Pierre-Auguste Renoir lived the last years of his life until his death in 1919. The Collettes estate preserves part of the painter’s original furniture, his studio, his easel, and several of his works.

The burglary revived concerns about the protection of public collections, a few months after the spectacular theft of Renoir paintings in Cagnes-sur-Mer and other art theft cases in French museums.

The Ministry of Culture announced a strengthening of security measures, including a fund of 30 million euros to improve protection of cultural institutions. The judicial investigation must now establish the criminal responsibilities of those involved and the exact circumstances of this operation.