Seguin Island: the "Imaginary Engine" exhibition connects cars and contemporary art

The automobile meets contemporary art on Seguin Island, in Boulogne-Billancourt. In the new cultural space Le Large, the « Imaginary Engine » exhibition brings together works from the Renault Collection and contemporary creations. Located on the historic site of the former factories of the French manufacturer, this cultural event offers a chance to explore the links between design, industrial innovation, and artistic creation.

Seguin Island continues its cultural transformation. Formerly occupied by Renault factories, this emblematic territory of French industrial history now hosts new spaces dedicated to art and creation. Among them is Le Large, a cultural venue recently inaugurated in Boulogne-Billancourt. It is in this historically rich environment that the « Imaginary Engine » exhibition is held, focusing on the relationships between automobiles and contemporary arts. The choice of this location is no coincidence: for several decades, the island was one of the symbols of French automobile production.

The exhibition notably relies on pieces from the Renault Collection, assembled over the years through the manufacturer’s connections with the artistic world. The route pairs these works with contemporary creations to show how the automobile has inspired artists beyond its primary function as a means of transport. Shapes, materials, movement, and technical innovations form many points of connection between the industrial universe and creation. Visitors are thus invited to discover another interpretation of automotive history, in which aesthetics holds as important a place as mechanics.

When the automobile becomes a source of artistic inspiration

The « Imaginary Engine » exhibition focuses particularly on exchanges between artists and engineers. Since its emergence, the automobile has profoundly transformed landscapes, lifestyles, and representations of modernity. Its speed, lines, and materials have fueled the imagination of many creators. Through the presented works, Le Large seeks to highlight this reciprocal influence between technical innovation and artistic expression. Automotive design thus appears as a discipline situated at the intersection of several worlds, combining industrial constraints, aesthetic research, and evolving uses.

The presence of the Renault Collection also brings a historical dimension to this event. The French manufacturer has maintained relationships with artists and cultural institutions for several decades. This approach has allowed the assembly of a set of works reflecting different periods of contemporary creation. Their presentation on Seguin Island takes on particular significance, since this place was long associated with Renault’s assembly lines. The exhibition thus brings together two dimensions of the manufacturer’s history: its industrial heritage and its commitment to the artistic field.

A new cultural event in Boulogne-Billancourt

With the opening of Le Large, Seguin Island confirms its new cultural vocation. After the disappearance of industrial installations, the site has undergone major redevelopment projects aimed at hosting artistic, musical, and event activities. The « Imaginary Engine » exhibition fits into this dynamic by offering a program that combines heritage and contemporary creation. It may interest both car enthusiasts and visitors curious to discover the different forms of artistic expression linked to industry.

For Wednesday, November 11, the exhibition welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free for those under 26, a provision that notably allows students and young visitors to explore the route without cost. Located on Seguin Island, in Boulogne-Billancourt, Le Large thus offers a cultural outing opportunity on this public holiday. Between the memory of the former Renault factories and the discovery of contemporary works, « Imaginary Engine » proposes an original encounter between the history of the automobile and that of artistic creation.