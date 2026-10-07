The Louvre honors Francisco de Zurbarán with an exhibition opening this Wednesday, October 7, and running until January 25, 2027, in the Napoleon Hall. Organized with the National Gallery in London and the Art Institute of Chicago, this retrospective gathers 65 paintings, including 50 by the Spanish master. This collection allows for an appreciation of the scope of his work, nearly forty years after the major international presentation held in 1987-1988 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Grand Palais.

Born in 1598 and died in 1664, Zurbarán is among the great figures of 17th-century Spanish painting, alongside Velázquez and Murillo. Commissions from religious communities in Andalusia play a central role in his career. His luminous contrasts, stripped-down volumes, and the realism of his figures give the compositions an almost sculptural presence. Long associated with monastic austerity, he is also recognized for his mastery of colors, a dimension that the exhibition aims to highlight anew.

A Painting Beyond Religious Scenes

The exhibition, divided into seven sections, broadens the view to include portraits and still lifes. It also dedicates space to Juan de Zurbarán, the painter’s son, whose brief career spanned from 1620 to 1649. This diversity helps to understand how a consistent concern for forms and materials crosses different subjects. The choice to juxtapose certain works beyond their chronology invites viewers to observe the construction of a unique pictorial language.

The exhibition concludes with works evoking Zurbarán’s influence on Manet, Picasso, and Juan Gris. This extension highlights the legacy of compositions whose simplicity attracted modern artists. In the same space, the exhibition “Sculpting Color” offers a dialogue with Spanish sculpture, thanks to a jointly designed scenography. A single ticket allows visitors to discover both presentations, bringing together two ways of giving form to figures and the sacred.