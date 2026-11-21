The Musée de l’Homme in Paris is dedicating a major exhibition to psychoactive substances from November 18, 2026, to June 6, 2027. Titled “Drugs,” it aims to examine the uses, risks, and history of products as varied as alcohol, coffee, cannabis, and cocaine. The goal: to go beyond preconceived notions and address a sensitive topic based on scientific, historical, and social knowledge.

The word “drug” generally evokes illegal narcotics and addiction problems. However, it covers a much broader reality. The coffee consumed every morning, alcohol present in social habits, or certain medications also act on the nervous system. It is this diversity that the Musée de l’Homme wishes to reveal through its new temporary exhibition.

Opening on November 18, the exhibition presents psychoactive substances as an ancient and universal phenomenon. It focuses both on their composition and on the reasons why human societies consume them. Medical, ritual, recreational, or social uses are examined through an approach that combines several scientific disciplines.

Substances Present in All Societies

The journey begins notably with the presentation of 27 psychoactive substances. Coffee, tea, tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, or MDMA illustrate the diversity of the products involved. This perspective reminds us that a psychoactive substance is not necessarily illegal and that its legal status can vary depending on countries and eras.

The exhibition also highlights the antiquity of these consumptions. Archaeological discoveries show that humans have used plants and preparations capable of altering their state of consciousness for millennia. These practices have taken very different forms depending on cultures, beliefs, and historical contexts.

A Scientific Approach to Risks and Addictions

One of the major challenges is to distinguish the effects of different substances. Not all present the same risks, and their consequences depend notably on quantities consumed, frequency of use, and the situation of the individuals concerned. Issues of addiction, health complications, and social consequences are among the topics addressed.

The exhibition also focuses on harm reduction, a public health approach developed notably in Europe from the 1980s onward. It aims to limit the negative consequences of consumption without assuming that abstinence is always a prerequisite for any intervention. This dimension allows presenting different health and social responses to substance use.

Giving Voice to Consumers

The exhibition also gives space to testimonies from those concerned. The goal is to show the diversity of experiences and to go beyond stereotypical representations. Consumers of psychoactive substances do not form a homogeneous group: their situations, motivations, and relationships to products can be very different.

This approach is part of a desire to make the debate more accessible. By bringing together approaches from medicine, anthropology, history, and sociology, the museum intends to provide visitors with elements of understanding rather than reduce the subject to a dichotomy between authorization and prohibition.

An Exhibition Accessible Until June 2027

Presented at the Musée de l’Homme, Place du Trocadéro in Paris, the “Drugs” exhibition is open until June 6, 2027. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. The journey allows discovering a subject that concerns both daily habits and major public health issues.

By choosing to dedicate an exhibition to these substances, the institution addresses a question often treated from the perspective of delinquency or addiction. Without minimizing health risks, it offers a reflection on human uses and their evolution. A way to remind that understanding drugs also requires understanding the societies that consume them.