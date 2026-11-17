What if France had to consider using its nuclear arsenal to respond to an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? With « Jupiter, » released this Wednesday, November 18, director Alexandre Smia delivers a geopolitical thriller starring Denis Ménochet, Reda Kateb, and André Dussollier. A presidential lockdown that explores the mechanisms of nuclear deterrence and the overwhelming responsibilities of the head of state.

France is currently the only European Union member country to possess nuclear weapons. This strategic particularity is the starting point of « Jupiter, » the first feature film directed by Alexandre Smia. The film features Paul Archambault, a recently elected president of the Republic, played by Denis Ménochet, confronted with an international crisis of exceptional gravity. As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates anew, Moscow accuses Kiev of orchestrating an assassination attempt against the Russian president. The Kremlin then threatens Ukraine with a nuclear attack if it refuses to surrender. Facing the United States, which favors Ukrainian concessions, France tries to play a decisive diplomatic role while having to consider the consequences of a direct confrontation with Russia.

Most of the story takes place in the Jupiter command post, located beneath the Élysée Palace. It is in this strategic space, comparable to the White House Situation Room, that the president gathers his main political and military leaders to examine the various options. Around him, positions diverge. Reda Kateb portrays a Defense Minister in favor of a show of firmness, while Dominique Blanc, as the Foreign Minister, favors a more cautious approach. Céline Sallette plays a Prime Minister concerned about the safety of the French people, while André Dussollier portrays the Chief of the Armed Forces Staff. These disagreements fuel growing tension throughout a crisis in which every decision could have irreversible consequences.

French Nuclear Deterrence at the Heart of the Plot

Through this approximately ninety-minute thriller, Alexandre Smia aims to make understandable a subject generally reserved for defense specialists. Nuclear deterrence relies on a state’s ability to convince an adversary that an attack threatening its vital interests would trigger a response with devastating consequences. The director focuses notably on the logic of mutually assured destruction, known by the English acronym “MAD,” which has deeply marked international relations since the Cold War. To lend credibility to his script, Alexandre Smia, also co-writer of the film « 13 Days, 13 Nights, » met several personalities familiar with French institutions, including former president François Hollande and Chief of the Armed Forces Staff Fabien Mandon. He also drew on testimonies from people who frequented the real Jupiter command post.

Beyond military stakes, « Jupiter » primarily explores the solitude of presidential power. Alexandre Smia multiplies close-ups on Denis Ménochet to show the weight of a decision that could commit the future of millions of people. The confined sets, dark cinematography, and music progressively intensify the sense of urgency. Inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and questions about American engagement in Europe, the film transforms contemporary geopolitical tensions into a disaster scenario. Without claiming to predict the future, it questions the limits of deterrence and the possibility of an uncontrollable escalation between nuclear powers. With this first feature film, Alexandre Smia thus offers a dive behind the scenes of French power, while reminding that possession of nuclear weapons represents as much a political responsibility as a military power.