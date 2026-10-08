“The Social Reckoning”: Aaron Sorkin Dives Behind the Scenes of Facebook with a Top-Tier Cast

With The Social Reckoning, released in cinemas in France on Wednesday, October 7, Aaron Sorkin returns to Facebook sixteen years after The Social Network. The screenwriter of the film directed by David Fincher in 2010, he also directs this time. This new feature film focuses on the revelations of a whistleblower and the consequences of the choices made by the social network, which has become a major player in information and public debate.

The film brings together Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Jeremy Strong in the three main roles. Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen complete the cast. Presented as a continuation of The Social Network, the project shifts the focus: after the ambitions and conflicts surrounding Facebook’s birth, it turns to the responsibilities of a company whose platforms reach billions of users.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White lead the investigation

Mikey Madison portrays Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower. Jeremy Allen White plays Jeff Horwitz, a journalist from the Wall Street Journal, with whom she shares internal documents. Their collaboration fuels the “Facebook Files,” the investigation published in 2021. The screenplay follows their exchanges and the work required to turn these confidential documents into revelations accessible to the public.

The documents notably raise questions about the effects of the platforms on teenagers and the circulation of content promoting disinformation or political violence. Sorkin structures his narrative around the conflict between user safety and the company’s economic goals. The journalistic thriller thus becomes a means to examine the human consequences of decisions made within a tech group.

Jeremy Strong reprises the role of Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Strong succeeds Jesse Eisenberg in the role of Facebook’s founder. The character now appears at the head of a global company, facing the consequences of its operations and criticisms of its practices. The film adopts a harsh view of his decisions while maintaining the form of a dramatic work inspired by real events. The scenes and dialogues contribute to this cinematic construction.

Freedom of expression is one of the narrative’s key themes. In statements reported by TF1 Info, Aaron Sorkin explains wanting to distinguish an unpopular opinion from a lie. The film thus questions the responsibility of a platform that organizes message visibility and promotes certain content. This approach reflects the director’s position on social networks rather than a legal definition of the limits of freedom of expression.

A political thriller dividing critics

The film’s reception remains mixed. Several critics praise the seriousness of the subject and the quality of the performances, while others find the demonstration too insistent or the characters insufficiently developed. The comparison with The Social Network remains hard to avoid. It also highlights the difference between the two projects: the first told the birth of an empire, the second seeks to expose the consequences of its power.

Through Frances Haugen and Jeff Horwitz, The Social Reckoning continues Sorkin’s interest in journalism and the relationship between truth and power. The gathering of evidence, its publication, and the company’s reaction structure a story that raises the question of the effectiveness of revelations. The film thus foregrounds those who try to make visible the mechanisms of a digital giant and to hold it accountable for its decisions.