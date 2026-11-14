What if a simple football match could shake the traditions of an entire society? Currently in theaters since last November 11, “Forever the First,” directed by Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz, looks back at the beginnings of women’s football in Spain, at a time when women still had to fight to find their place on the field. Featuring notably Aixa Villagrán and Daniel Ibáñez, the film blends humor, emotion, and social history to pay tribute to those who dared to defy conventions.

In 1970, Spain was still under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. In a deeply conservative society, football was still considered a men’s affair. Yet several women decided to defy prejudices and participate in a match that marked the start of a new sporting adventure. It is in this context that “Forever the First,” a dramedy currently showing in French cinemas since Wednesday, November 11, 2026, takes place.

Through this story, Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz focuses on ordinary women facing extraordinary obstacles for their time. Playing football, wearing a jersey, or simply claiming the right to practice a sport reserved for men becomes an act of resistance against social norms. The film does not just recount a sporting event: it explores disapproving looks, family pressures, and the difficulties encountered by those who want to freely choose their future.

A tribute to the women who paved the way

The director chooses to highlight a period long overshadowed in the history of Spanish football. While major men’s competitions already held an important place in society, the female players had to fight for basic recognition. Their determination reflects an era when progress in equality was also built through local initiatives and everyday acts.

With Aixa Villagrán and Daniel Ibáñez in the cast, “Forever the First” relies on a cast charged with bringing to life this confrontation between traditions and new aspirations. The story uses football as a thread to address broader issues: the place of women in public space, their independence, and the weight of conventions. Humor helps lighten some confrontations without erasing the difficulties faced by the protagonists.

More than half a century after the events depicted, Spanish women’s football has undergone a considerable transformation. The national team’s victory at the 2023 World Cup symbolized this progress, while reminding us that issues of recognition and equality remain present in professional sport. By looking back at the first players, the film invites us to measure the distance traveled and understand the obstacles overcome by previous generations.

“Forever the First,” in theaters since November 11, thus fits into a tradition of popular cinema that uses sport to tell the story of societal changes. Behind the matches, rivalries, and moments of solidarity, the portrait emerges of women determined not to accept the limits imposed on them. A way to remind us that great transformations sometimes begin far from prestigious stadiums, thanks to a few pioneers who refuse to stay on the sidelines.