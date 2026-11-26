French director Cédric Klapisch will receive an honorary César at the 52nd César Awards ceremony on February 25, 2027. He will share this distinction with Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman during an evening broadcast live and free on Canal+.

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques and Canal+ announced on Thursday, November 26, their decision to honor Cédric Klapisch for his entire career. A key figure in French cinema since the 1990s, the director notably marked several generations with « Le Péril jeune, » « L’Auberge espagnole, » « Les Poupées russes, » « Casse-tête chinois, » and more recently, « En corps » and « La Venue de l’avenir. »

Despite the popularity of his films, Cédric Klapisch has so far won only one César, in 1997, for the screenplay of « Un air de famille, » co-written with Agnès Jaoui and Jean-Pierre Bacri. Also active in the series world, notably with « Dix pour cent » and « Salade grecque, » the filmmaker directed the 50th César Awards ceremony in 2025. He has also just completed filming his sixteenth feature film, « S’aimer sur Mars. »

Léa Seydoux and Vincent Dedienne to Host the Ceremony

Cédric Klapisch will be honored alongside Nicole Kidman, whose honorary César was announced on November 12. Oscar winner in 2003 for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in « The Hours, » the actress has built an international career between Hollywood productions and auteur cinema. She has also developed her producing activities, notably through the series « Big Little Lies, » « The Undoing, » and « Nine Perfect Strangers. »

The 52nd César Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2027, at the Olympia in Paris, under the presidency of Léa Seydoux. Actor and comedian Vincent Dedienne will succeed Benjamin Lavernhe as master of ceremonies. The nominations will be announced on January 22, ahead of this evening dedicated to French cinema, broadcast live, free, and exclusively on Canal+.

Sources citées dans l’article Académie des arts et techniques du cinéma · Canal+