Officially selected for competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, “Paper Tiger” is released in French theaters this Wednesday, November 25. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, James Gray’s new film blends crime, family tragedy, and excessive ambitions.

The American director returns to the streets of New York with a thriller set in Queens in 1986. Irwin Pearl, an engineer leading a peaceful life with his wife Hester and their two children, is convinced by his brother Gary, a former police officer turned businessman, to take part in a promising financial operation. But this opportunity quickly turns into a nightmare when the two men become involved in a case linked to the Russian mafia.

With “Paper Tiger,” James Gray reconnects with the criminal worlds that marked his early works, notably “Little Odessa” and “The Yards.” Behind the thriller’s mechanisms, the filmmaker explores family relationships, guilt, and the consequences of personal ambition. The quest for economic success thus becomes the starting point of a spiral threatening the balance of an entire family.

A thriller fueled by the director’s personal history

The feature film also draws inspiration from James Gray’s own family history. Following “Armageddon Time,” released in 2022, the director relies on his childhood memories to build his characters. Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller portray figures inspired by his parents, while Adam Driver plays a character loosely based on his uncle.

Distributed in France by SND, a subsidiary of the M6 group, “Paper Tiger” offers nearly two hours of noir cinema in an atmosphere dominated by tension and disenchantment. Through the fate of these two brothers, James Gray questions the promises of the American dream and the price some are willing to pay to achieve prosperity. A return to roots for a filmmaker who once again places family at the heart of his story.

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