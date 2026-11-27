The Museum of London has moved into the former buildings of Smithfield Market, in the heart of the British capital. This architectural transformation aims to enable the cultural institution to better showcase its collections tracing the history of London, from prehistory to the present day.

Presented to the press on Tuesday, November 24, the new establishment will open its doors to the public on Saturday, November 28, after ten years of work. The rehabilitation project, amounting to £437 million, approximately 500 million euros, has received support from the London municipality and several private partners. Inaugurated in 1883, the former Victorian market ceased its activities in the 1990s before being gradually abandoned.

The London Museum succeeds the Museum of London, whose former premises closed in 2022. Its new galleries bring together several thousand iconic objects of British history, including a Roman mosaic, the former telephone switchboard of Buckingham Palace, the official carriage of the Lord Mayor of London dating from 1757, and a guardhouse decorated by the artist Banksy in 2024.

Two million visitors expected each year

The museum also intends to tell the everyday story of Londoners through exhibitions dedicated to urban transformations, immigration, culinary traditions, and social movements. One of the institution’s unique features is a six-meter glass bay allowing visitors to observe trains running on an underground railway line near the galleries.

The institution, whose permanent collections will be freely accessible, hopes to welcome about two million visitors per year. Its development will continue in spring 2027 with the opening of an exhibition dedicated to Roman London in underground spaces rediscovered during the works. In 2028, the former neighboring poultry market will host new temporary exhibition rooms, an educational center, and storage areas for the collections.