Having become one of the major cultural movements of recent decades, hip-hop could gain international recognition from UNESCO. A symbolic honor for a culture that today holds an important place in the French musical landscape.

A charter paving the way for this international candidacy was signed on Monday, November 23, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Led by France, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Congo, this initiative unites nearly 500 artists and music industry professionals. Among the mobilized personalities are notably Passi, Lacrim, Mokobé, Sidney, and Dee Nasty.

Born in the Bronx in the early 1970s, hip-hop gradually established itself as a global cultural movement. Beyond rap, it brings together several artistic disciplines, including DJing, graffiti, and breakdance. Its influence also extends to fashion, cinema, and media, demonstrating its ability to cross generations and borders.

France, the second largest hip-hop market worldwide

France holds a central place in this effort. Popularized from the 1980s, notably thanks to the show “H.I.P. H.O.P.” presented by Sidney on TF1, the movement has firmly established itself in the French cultural landscape. Today, artists such as Jul, Ninho, Gims, SDM, and Tiakola regularly rank among the most listened to in the country. France is considered the world’s second largest hip-hop market after the United States.

The promoters of this candidacy hope to achieve inscription by 2028, relying notably on UNESCO’s recognition of Congolese rumba in 2021. An intergovernmental committee must now be formed to prepare the dossier. This potential inscription would help highlight the movement’s history, promote its transmission, and support the preservation of its various artistic expressions.