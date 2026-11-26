Available since November 11, 2026, on Netflix, “The Body” dives into the daily lives of teenage girls attending a Catholic school, whose existence is upended after an initiation ritual. Created by Quinn Shephard, this American series of eight episodes blends psychological thriller, teen drama, and supernatural phenomena.

The plot of “The Body” is set in 2004, within a Catholic high school where a female dance troupe holds a central place in school life. During a Halloween party, a ritual organized to welcome a new member turns into a nightmare. Several teenage girls then begin to experience strange visions, causing a wave of panic that gradually spreads through their community. Between secrets, religious guilt, and rivalries, the young women must face the consequences of that night.

The cast notably includes Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler, a popular teenager and co-captain of the dance team; Sara Boustany as Elise Zakaria; and Geena Meszaros as Lisbeth Anderson, a new student seeking belonging. Sofia Wylie, Shirley Chen, Jackson Kelly, Louisa Krause, and Nnamdi Asomugha complete the cast. Filming took place in the Canadian province of Ontario, notably in religious and school institutions.

A series that questions the weight of religion and social conventions

Behind its horror universe, “The Body” addresses issues related to identity formation, sexuality, social pressure, and the contradictions between religious beliefs and individual aspirations. Quinn Shephard, already noted for the series “Under the Bridge,” drew inspiration from her own adolescence as well as iconic films like “Carrie,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “Mean Girls.” The creator also links the story to the mechanisms of collective hysteria, drawing from the imagery of the Salem witch trials.

The series has received a favorable reception on the specialized platform Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds 84% positive reviews and a 95% audience satisfaction rate as of November 25. With this production, Netflix enriches its catalog of teen fiction by combining the codes of school drama with those of horror cinema. The eight episodes, ranging from 46 minutes to about an hour, are fully available on the platform, including in French.

Sources citées dans l’article Rotten Tomatoes