CULTURE TV & Series

“Portobello”: Arte tells the story of Enzo Tortora's fall in six episodes, star of Italian television

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"Portobello": Arte tells the story in six episodes of the downfall of Enzo Tortora, star of Italian television
"Portobello": Arte tells the story in six episodes of the downfall of Enzo Tortora, star of Italian television

Arte has released online « Portobello, » a six-episode series directed by Marco Bellocchio, ahead of its broadcast on October 15 and 22. Led by Fabrizio Gifuni, the drama revisits the fate of Enzo Tortora, a leading Italian television presenter caught up in a judicial case that left a lasting mark on the country.

Enzo Tortora was one of Italy’s most popular presenters when his name became involved in a judicial case in the early 1980s. As the host of « Portobello, » a successful Rai program, he represented family-oriented and widely popular television.

His arrest in 1983 caused a national shock. Accused of having ties with the Camorra, he was publicly exposed as guilty even before the case was definitively judged. Convicted at first instance, he was later acquitted on appeal, before his innocence was definitively recognized.

A series about justice, the media, and the making of a scandal

Marco Bellocchio chooses not to tell only Enzo Tortora’s judicial journey. « Portobello » also focuses on the role played by the media, the violence of public exposure, and how a personality’s image can change dramatically within hours.

Fabrizio Gifuni portrays the presenter at the center of this mechanism. Across six episodes, the series parallels fame, television, the judicial investigation, and the downfall of a man whose case later became a symbol of errors in the Italian justice system.

Six episodes already available online

Arte now offers the full six episodes on its platform, ahead of television programming spread over the evenings of October 15 and 22.

With « Portobello, » the Franco-German channel bets on a historical series that goes beyond a simple biopic. By retracing the Tortora case, Marco Bellocchio also questions the power of television and how quickly a reputation can be destroyed when a judicial case becomes a public spectacle.

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