At only 22 years old, Satine Wallé continues her artistic metamorphosis with « Tout à la fois », a new EP featuring electronic and experimental sounds. Between the influences of Charli xcx and a unique visual universe, the French singer aims to take a new step in her career in 2027.

In 2025, the singer released « Trampoline », an album with decidedly pop influences, notably supported by the track « L’idée de toi ». With her new EP « Tout à la fois », Satine takes a more experimental musical direction. She now explores hyperpop, a genre mixing electronic music, saturated rhythms, and catchy melodies, widely popularized in recent years by British singer Charli xcx.

A concert at La Gaîté Lyrique in March 2027

Beyond her new musical directions, Satine places a central focus on the visual identity of her project. The video for « 2 aliens » multiplies references to the digital culture of the 2000s, the early generations of social networks, and the aesthetics of Tokyo streets. Behind this colorful and deliberately offbeat universe, the singer also addresses more intimate themes, notably in « Tout à la fois, rien du tout », an introspective ballad.

Expected on the stage of La Gaîté Lyrique, in Paris, on March 13, 2027, Satine is part of the renewal of the French pop scene, alongside artists like Miki. Her new EP is also meant to pave the way for a more substantial musical project. After growing up in front of cameras and on social networks, the young singer now intends to fully assert her musical identity.