Turkey bans social networks for under 15s starting November 1

Turkey takes a new step in regulating social networks. From November 1, 2026, children under 15 will no longer be allowed to have an account on platforms accessible in the country. This ban was formalized on Saturday, October 10, by the publication of a regulation in the Turkish Official Gazette, several months after the adoption of a law by Parliament last April. Authorities present this measure as a response to the risks associated with early use of social networks, notably screen addiction, cyberbullying, and exposure to inappropriate content. Digital companies will now have to verify the age of their users and prevent the affected minors from accessing their services. This decision places Ankara among governments that have chosen to set a legal minimum age for the use of social platforms.

The text sets specific obligations for the companies concerned, whether Turkish or foreign. Platforms must refuse any new registration from a user under 15 and close existing accounts when their holder does not meet this condition. For already opened accounts, a transition period is planned: age verification procedures must be completed no later than March 31, 2027. The regulation also requires social networks to implement technical measures to limit minors’ access to features likely to encourage excessive content consumption. The government thus intends to place the responsibility for compliance with the law on service providers rather than solely on families.

Mandatory age verification for users

To enforce this ban, Ankara has chosen to rely on its digital administrative portal, e-Devlet. Users will need to obtain an electronic certificate allowing platforms to verify that they have reached the required age. The system will be based on a digital identifier attesting to crossing certain age thresholds, notably 15 and 18 years, without directly transmitting the user’s name or other personal information. Authorities claim they want to limit data collection to the strict necessary. This system must be used when creating new accounts, then gradually for already registered users. Companies must also make their verification methods sufficiently transparent to allow control by competent authorities.

The new regulation does not only concern children under 15. Adolescents aged 15 to 17 will be able to continue using social networks but in an environment subject to additional restrictions. Their accounts must remain private, with no possibility to make them public. Live broadcasts will be prohibited, as will personalized advertising based on their data or behavior. Platforms must also remove infinite scrolling of content for this user category. Adolescents will only be able to receive messages from accounts they follow, while their follower and following lists will not be visible to other users. These restrictions aim to reduce the risks of unwanted solicitations and limit mechanisms designed to prolong screen time.

The regulation also provides for strengthening parental control devices. Social networks must offer tools allowing families to manage account settings, monitor and limit usage time, and authorize certain paid transactions. The stated goal is to give parents more means to support their children’s digital practices. The regulation also requires that services intended for adolescents take into account their physical, psychological, social, and emotional development. For Ankara, protecting minors must become an obligation integrated into the very design of platforms, not just an optional feature offered to families.

The Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, defended this approach by presenting the regulation as an important step in protecting children on the Internet. The government believes that current measures, largely based on users’ age declarations, do not effectively prevent minors’ registrations. Authorities notably highlight risks of cyberbullying, behavioral addiction, sleep disorders, and exposure to harmful content. However, the new system will have to demonstrate its effectiveness against circumvention attempts, especially when adolescents use adults’ accounts or try to evade verification.

A measure that also raises questions about digital freedoms

The Turkish decision is part of an international movement tightening rules governing minors’ access to social networks. Australia has already implemented a ban for under 16s, while several European countries are considering comparable restrictions. The governments concerned seek to respond to growing concerns about platforms’ influence on young people’s mental health, the spread of violent content, and the power of recommendation algorithms. Digital companies thus face increasing regulatory demands that could profoundly change their services aimed at adolescents. Age verification is a major issue, as it requires balancing minors’ protection, data privacy, and ease of use.

In Turkey, this new regulation comes in a particular context. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government is regularly criticized for restrictions imposed on freedom of expression on the Internet. Human rights organizations notably denounce account blocks and pressures on certain journalists, activists, and political opponents. The new age verification requirement therefore raises questions about personal data protection and user control possibilities. Authorities claim they want to guarantee the confidentiality of the system, but its application will be closely monitored. From November 1, platforms must begin applying these new rules, while the transition period granted for existing accounts will end in spring 2027. This reform represents a significant change for young Turkish users and could fuel European discussions on social network regulation.