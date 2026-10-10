Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has officially decided to postpone the legislative elections that were scheduled for November 28, 2026. In a decree published on Saturday, October 10, the leader of the Palestinian Authority set September 11, 2027, as the date for holding simultaneous presidential and legislative elections. This decision marks another delay of a vote awaited for nearly twenty years, with the last Palestinian parliamentary elections dating back to January 2006. The announcement comes as the international community has been encouraging reform of Palestinian institutions and renewal of their democratic legitimacy for several years. President Abbas, aged 90, has remained in power since his election in 2005, without undergoing a new presidential election.

The new decree cancels the one published last July 9, which had scheduled the election of members of the Palestinian Legislative Council for November 28. At the time, Mahmoud Abbas had presented this electoral event as an important step in rebuilding institutions and strengthening national unity. France notably welcomed this announcement, considering that Palestinians should be able to democratically express their choice, both in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Three months later, the schedule is ultimately disrupted. According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, this decision was made after consultations with various political forces and a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The situation in Gaza and East Jerusalem cited to justify the postponement

The Palestinian authorities highlight the deterioration of political and security conditions to justify their decision. The PLO Executive Committee states that circumstances have significantly changed since the announcement of the electoral calendar. It notably mentions the situation in the Gaza Strip, marked by war-related destruction, the presence of Israeli forces, and difficulties encountered in ensuring the security of voting operations. The Palestinian authorities also denounce obstacles preventing access to the territory by members of the Central Election Commission and international observers. Under these conditions, they consider that they cannot guarantee free and inclusive elections across all Palestinian territories.

East Jerusalem constitutes another major sticking point. Annexed by Israel, this part of the city is claimed by Palestinians as the capital of their future state. Organizing a Palestinian vote there remains particularly sensitive, notably due to the necessary authorizations to set up polling stations and allow electoral operations to proceed. These difficulties had already been invoked during previous postponements. In Gaza, problems are further exacerbated by infrastructure destruction, population displacement, and humanitarian needs. Holding a vote nonetheless requires reliable electoral lists, accessible polling centers, and security guarantees for voters as well as for personnel responsible for organization.

A new democratic disappointment after twenty years without legislative elections

The postponement represents a new episode in a Palestinian political crisis ongoing for two decades. The last legislative elections, held in January 2006, were won by Hamas at the expense of Fatah, the movement led by Mahmoud Abbas. This victory opened a period of tensions between the two factions, culminating in 2007 in a political and territorial split. Since that date, Hamas has exercised power in the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority dominated by Fatah has administered parts of the West Bank. This division has deeply weakened Palestinian institutions and complicated any attempt to organize national elections covering all territories.

For Mahmoud Abbas, this new schedule also comes amid challenges to his authority. Elected president in January 2005 for an initial four-year term, he still holds office more than twenty years after coming to power. The absence of electoral alternation fuels criticism regarding the legitimacy of institutions and their capacity to represent the population’s aspirations. According to a survey conducted in August 2026 by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research among 1,270 people, 79% of respondents wished for his resignation. These results reflect significant dissatisfaction, even if they do not allow predicting the outcome of a future vote. The Palestinian authorities, for their part, assert that the postponement should allow better conditions for a democratic consultation.

Political rivalries complicate election preparations

Beyond security obstacles, tensions between Palestinian movements have also weighed on discussions. In recent days, several factions had engaged in consultations on the future of the electoral process. Reconciliations were notably mentioned between Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and officials close to Mohammed Dahlan, a former Fatah leader now estranged from Mahmoud Abbas. Such a realignment could have altered political balances and posed a challenge to the current leadership of the Palestinian Authority. Fatah nevertheless insisted on the need to reach a national consensus before any final decision. Some factions criticized the principle of another postponement, considering it could worsen citizens’ distrust toward their representatives.

The new deadline of September 11, 2027, must now allow, according to the Palestinian presidency, the simultaneous organization of the presidential election and that of the Legislative Council members. The success of this consultation will however depend on several factors partly beyond the Palestinian Authority’s control: the evolution of the security situation in Gaza, voting conditions in East Jerusalem, relations with Israel, and the ability of different factions to accept a common electoral framework. The new schedule thus constitutes an official commitment, without guaranteeing at this stage that the obstacles leading to the postponement will have disappeared in eleven months. For Palestinians, this decision prolongs a democratic wait that began nearly twenty years ago, while the institutions charged with representing them remain confronted with deep divisions.