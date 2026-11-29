Iraqi courts have sentenced seven more French jihadists to life imprisonment, including Quentin Le Brun. These convictions are part of ongoing legal proceedings against foreign nationals who joined the Islamic State organization.

A Baghdad court on Sunday, November 29, handed down seven new life sentences to French nationals convicted of belonging to ISIS. Two other defendants of French nationality received 15-year prison terms for similar offenses. These verdicts concern a group of 47 French nationals transferred from Syria to Iraq in 2025 and tried since last September.

Among those convicted is Quentin Le Brun, originally from Labastide-Rouairoux in the Tarn region . A former member of the Artigat jihadist network, he joined the terrorist organization in 2014 before appearing in several propaganda videos. Arrested in Syria by Kurdish forces in 2019, he stated during his court appearance in Kharkiv that he had worked as a translator and graphic designer for the organization's publications.

Thirty French jihadists sentenced to life imprisonment

With these new verdicts, thirty French nationals have now been sentenced to life imprisonment by Iraqi courts, while five others received fifteen-year sentences. Iraqi authorities are prosecuting these former members of the Islamic State under their anti-terrorism legislation, including for activities within the organization that took place in Syria.

France maintains its policy of allowing most of its citizens accused of actively participating in ISIS activities to answer for their actions before foreign courts. While Paris has organized the repatriation of hundreds of women and children from jihadist families, the return of men remains exceptional. Several human rights organizations have nevertheless denounced the conditions under which some anti-terrorism trials are being conducted in Iraq.