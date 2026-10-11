“They play extraordinary football”: Erling Haaland fascinated by PSG, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes

Erling Haaland does not hide his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain. On Anal+, the Norwegian Manchester City striker showered compliments on the Parisian club, the quality of its play, and its individual players. He notably reserved strong praise for Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, Luis Enrique’s two full-backs, whose activity and physical qualities seem to particularly impress him.

Asked about Paris Saint-Germain, Erling Haaland praised the club’s European performances and the quality of its squad. “They are two-time European champions in a row, which is not normal. They have extraordinary players, they play extraordinary football.”

The Manchester City striker also emphasized the Parisians’ ability to offer spectacular football, driven by players capable of making a difference individually while contributing to collective work.

PSG has evolved deeply under Luis Enrique’s leadership. The Spanish coach has built a team that prioritizes possession, pressing, and constant movement. The attacking players are not the only ones involved in attacks: the full-backs also occupy a decisive role in the Parisian organization.

“These full-backs who only go up and down”: Hakimi and Mendes impress Haaland

Among the Parisian players, two particularly caught the attention of the Norwegian international: Achraf Hakimi on the right side, and Nuno Mendes on the left: “They have two incredible full-backs… Well, the whole team is special, but these full-backs who only go up and down, with Mendes and Hakimi… It’s so fascinating that I can’t explain it.”

These compliments highlight two essential players in Luis Enrique’s setup. Achraf Hakimi brings his speed, ability to multiply runs, and effectiveness in offensive phases. On the other side, Nuno Mendes also possesses acceleration and impact qualities that allow him to support attacks while fulfilling his defensive responsibilities.

Their constant activity on the flanks is one of the characteristics of Parisian play. Both defenders can create numerical superiority, participate in building plays, and quickly project themselves toward the opponent’s penalty area. Their speed also allows them to recover defensively after joining an offensive move.

Two full-backs become indispensable to Luis Enrique’s system

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes occupy roles that go far beyond those of traditional defenders. In the Parisian system, their movements stretch opposing defenses, create spaces for attackers, and multiply passing options.

Hakimi stands out notably for his runs in depth and his ability to appear in the opponent’s penalty area. The Moroccan regularly participates in finishing actions while maintaining an important role in recovery phases.

Nuno Mendes brings complementary qualities on the left flank. The Portuguese combines power, speed, and technical mastery. Capable of defending against fast wingers, he can also progress with the ball at his feet and participate in offensive combinations.

This complementarity allows PSG to attack across the entire width of the pitch, without relying exclusively on its offensive players. It is this capacity to repeat efforts, from one penalty area to the other, that impresses Erling Haaland.

A noted tribute from one of the world’s best scorers

Erling Haaland’s statements take on a particular dimension given the Norwegian’s status. At Manchester City, the striker himself plays in a team accustomed to major European matches and the demands of top-level football.

Winner of the Champions League in 2023 with Manchester City, Haaland knows the difficulties of this competition. He also has experience facing PSG, notably during his time at Borussia Dortmund, then under the English club’s colors.

The Norwegian therefore knows what the quality of Parisian players represents. Accustomed to facing the best European defenders, he openly recognizes the qualities of a competing team.

His remarks also testify to the recognition enjoyed by Luis Enrique’s work. The Spanish coach has made collective movements, intensity, and the participation of all players in different phases of play essential elements of his project.

Manchester City-PSG Wednesday: Haaland meets the Parisians again

These compliments come three days before the clash between Manchester City and PSG, scheduled for Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. at the Etihad Stadium, for the second matchday of the Champions League group stage. The Parisians arrive in England with an unprecedented status: that of reigning two-time European champions, after their 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in 2025 and their penalty shootout win against Arsenal in 2026.

Haaland already knows the difficulty of facing Luis Enrique’s players. “I’ve already played against them, and I lost. We will have to prepare well, because it’s a really special team.” The Norwegian and his teammates know they will especially have to contain the forward runs of Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, two players he just praised highly.

For Paris, this match represents a new step in its quest for a third consecutive Champions League title. For Manchester City, it represents an opportunity to measure themselves against the team currently dominating European football.