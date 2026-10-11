Real Madrid secured a hard-fought victory against Villarreal (1-0) on Saturday night during the 8th matchday of La Liga. However, the match was mainly marked by the sending off of Vinicius Junior, who was guilty of pulling an opponent’s hair before verbally attacking the referee. His behavior sparked widespread criticism in Spain, while José Mourinho, furious with the refereeing decisions, refused to attend the post-match press conference. The Brazilian forward now faces several match suspensions, including the Clasico against FC Barcelona scheduled for October 25.

Vinicius scores, his goal is disallowed, and he receives a red card

Everything changes at the 73rd minute of the match played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Having come on at the 52nd minute after starting on the bench, Vinicius thought he had scored Real Madrid’s second goal. José Mourinho even rushed to celebrate this achievement with his player before the video assistant referee completely changed the situation.

At the start of the action, the Brazilian international pulls the hair of Nathan Saliba, Canadian midfielder for Villarreal, while neither player was contesting the ball. After reviewing the footage, referee Isidro Díaz de Mera disallowed the goal and directly sent off Vinicius for violent conduct.

The decision immediately provoked anger from the Madrid player. Vinicius vehemently protested, approached the referee, and had to be restrained by several teammates to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

The referee describes aggressive behavior in his report

Vinicius’s behavior after his sending off could cost him as much as the initial act. In his official report, Isidro Díaz de Mera explains that he dismissed the forward for pulling an opponent’s hair while the ball was in play but not contested between the two players.

The referee also describes the Brazilian’s reaction after the red card was shown. According to his report, Vinicius continued to dispute the decision by shouting and moving towards him “with an aggressive attitude”, forcing his teammates to hold him back. However, the match official specifies that he could not distinguish the words spoken by the player.

This mention in the referee’s report could influence the decision of the Spanish Federation’s disciplinary committee. The act against Nathan Saliba already constitutes grounds for suspension, to which a sanction related to the protests following the sending off could be added.

“Violent,” “ridiculous”: Vinicius criticized in Spain

Vinicius’s attitude sparks a new controversy in the Spanish sports press. The daily Marca notably dedicates its front page to the Brazilian’s sending off, while the commentary around the match condemns what is seen as violent behavior and a disproportionate reaction towards the referee.

The situation is all the more delicate for the Brazilian international as he is going through a difficult period at Real Madrid. For the first time this season, José Mourinho decided to leave him on the bench at kickoff. In the two previous league matches, the Portuguese coach had already substituted him relatively early, at the 68th minute against Elche and the 54th against Atlético Madrid.

The 26-year-old player struggles to regain his best form, and his behavior continues to fuel debate. In early October, Vinicius had already made headlines due to an unbelievable conspiracy theory claiming he had been replaced by a lookalike. This time, the controversy directly concerns his attitude on the pitch and could have immediate sporting consequences.

Mourinho furious: he refuses to speak to journalists

Vinicius’s sending off also provokes José Mourinho’s anger. Already cautioned at the 69th minute for his protests, the Portuguese coach repeatedly contested decisions during the match. Real Madrid finished the game with several players booked, including Jude Bellingham, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Kylian Mbappé.

After the final whistle, Mourinho made an unusual decision: he refused to attend the press conference. About thirty journalists were waiting for his arrival when the club’s communication department announced he would not come. The coach also did not speak in front of the cameras of Real Madrid TV.

Mourinho explained internally that he preferred to remain silent rather than make statements that could lead to a suspension. He especially wants to be able to coach his team in the upcoming matches against Sevilla and Barcelona.

However, this boycott could result in a financial or disciplinary sanction, as coaches are subject to media obligations after La Liga matches.

Two to three match suspension possible: the Clasico at risk

Vinicius could now miss several decisive matches. According to initial estimates mentioned in Spain, his suspension could reach two or three matches, depending on the interpretation of the violent act and the protests recorded in the referee’s report.

Real Madrid must face Sevilla before meeting FC Barcelona on Sunday, October 25, at Camp Nou. If Vinicius receives a two-match suspension, he will miss both matches, including the Clasico. A heavier sanction could also deprive him of the following away game at Santander.

The disciplinary committee has yet to make its decision. At this stage, no definitive suspension has been announced, so his participation in the Clasico remains uncertain.

Vinicius apologizes, but Real Madrid remains under pressure

Aware of the consequences of his act, Vinicius posted an apology message on Instagram after the match. “The joy continues… Sorry to my team and the supporters”, wrote the Brazilian international.

From a sporting perspective, Real Madrid can at least be satisfied with having maintained their victory despite being numerically disadvantaged at the end of the match. Yan Diomande scored the only goal of the game, allowing the Madrid side to take three important points in the race for the top spots.

But this victory is not enough to erase the club’s difficulties. Real Madrid is in third place in the league and trails FC Barcelona by six points. Between Vinicius’s inconsistent performances, tensions with referees, and José Mourinho’s silence, preparing for upcoming matches looks complicated.

The next European fixture against AS Roma should allow Mourinho to face the journalists again. As for Vinicius, he will have to wait for the disciplinary decision to know if he can play in the Clasico on October 25.

😨 | SÉQUENCE TOTALEMENT LUNAIRE À MADRID ! 🚨



Vinicius penser doubler la mise… mais le but est annulé ❌ et c’est un CARTON ROUGE POUR LE BRÉSILIEN ! 🟥🤯



Suivez la rencontre en direct sur DAZN. 📲#LALIGA #RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/WMFaDnAtpj — DAZN France (@DAZN_FR) October 10, 2026