The head of the largest police force in Wales acknowledged on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that racist and misogynistic officers still operate within his organization. Questioned by British MPs, Jeremy Vaughan stated his intention to identify and exclude these officers. Since taking office six years ago, 126 people have been dismissed from South Wales Police, while 22 officers are currently suspended.

Welsh police face renewed scrutiny over the behavior of some of their officers. On Wednesday, November 18, Jeremy Vaughan, Chief Constable of South Wales Police, publicly acknowledged that his organization still includes officers exhibiting racist or misogynistic behavior. Questioned before the Welsh Affairs Parliamentary Committee at Westminster, the police chief did not attempt to downplay the existence of the problem. When asked if he believed racist or misogynistic officers were employed, he answered affirmatively, adding that his mission was precisely to identify and exclude them from the police force. This statement was made during a hearing involving the heads of the four Welsh police forces, focused on the future of the police organization and ways to restore public trust.

Jeremy Vaughan presented several figures to illustrate the disciplinary measures taken within his organization. Since his arrival at the head of South Wales Police six years ago, 126 people have been dismissed. He noted that the number of dismissals was likely even higher under his predecessor. Currently, 22 members of the force are suspended, a figure he considers relatively low given the overall staff numbers. According to him, strengthening recruitment procedures, background checks, and training has improved the professional culture. He also emphasized the need for mobilization across the hierarchy to detect discriminatory behaviors and sanction their perpetrators. The police chief believes officers are now more willing to report inappropriate behavior by colleagues rather than remain silent.

The Sarah Everard case continues to weigh on British police

MPs questioned police leaders about their ability to prevent violence, discrimination, and abuses of power within their services. Ruth Jones, chair of the parliamentary committee and MP for Newport West and Islwyn, notably reminded that British law enforcement still operates in the context of the Sarah Everard case. In March 2021, this 33-year-old Londoner was abducted, raped, and murdered by Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer in London. This crime caused a shockwave across the UK and led to a profound reassessment of recruitment, monitoring, and oversight procedures for officers. Other Welsh police chiefs questioned also acknowledged the existence of disciplinary procedures. Ifan Charles, head of Dyfed-Powys Police, indicated that several officers are currently under investigation for serious misconduct, some involving misogynistic behavior. In Gwent, Chief Constable Mark Hobrough reported 37 active disciplinary proceedings and 14 suspended officers.

The hearing is also part of a broader debate on the future of police organization in England and Wales. The UK government is considering a significant reduction in the number of territorial forces, notably through mergers aimed at creating larger structures. Wales currently has four police forces, but the possibility of a single organization has been raised, modeled on Scotland and Northern Ireland. This prospect divides police leaders. Amanda Blakeman, Chief Constable of North Wales Police, expressed opposition to centralization, which she believes could weaken local services in rural and isolated northern areas. Jeremy Vaughan was more open to reorganization, considering it could yield efficiency gains, provided adequate funding is available. No final decision has yet been made. Between territorial reform and combating discriminatory behavior, Welsh police forces now face a dual requirement: to improve their operations while sustainably restoring citizens’ trust.