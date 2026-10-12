François de Canson elected president of the Sud Region: who is Renaud Muselier's successor?

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region has a new president. François de Canson, mayor of La Londe-les-Maures in Var, was elected on Monday, October 12, as head of the Sud Region, succeeding Renaud Muselier, who became senator of Bouches-du-Rhône. Aged 61, this right-wing independent elected official, previously vice-president in charge of economic development, tourism, and attractiveness, received 83 votes in the ballot held in Marseille. A new milestone for the first person from Var to preside over the regional authority.

The succession of Renaud Muselier is now official. Gathered in an extraordinary plenary assembly in Marseille, the regional councilors elected François de Canson as president with 83 votes out of 122 cast. The sole declared candidate, he benefited from the support of the entire right and center regional majority. The 39 elected members of the National Rally chose to cast blank votes. This election follows the departure of Renaud Muselier, who had led the Region since 2017 and announced his resignation after his election to the Senate on September 27.

A grassroots elected official, mayor since 2008 and specialist in economic development

Born in Toulon, François de Canson has a background combining political responsibilities and business experience. Graduated in economics and management, he worked in the private sector, notably internationally, before committing long-term to public life. Mayor of La Londe-les-Maures since 2008, he has gradually established himself as an important figure in Var’s political life. In the March 2026 municipal elections, he was re-elected with 80.16% of the vote.

President of the Méditerranée Porte des Maures community of communes, he has also been a member of the regional council since 2015. In 2021, he became the third vice-president of the Region, responsible notably for economic development, attractiveness, tourism, and major risk prevention. He has also chaired the Regional Tourism Committee since 2018 and led ADN Tourisme, the national federation of institutional organizations in the sector.

This background partly explains Renaud Muselier’s choice, who wished to entrust the Region to an elected official already familiar with its files and operations. François de Canson has announced that he will resign as mayor to fully dedicate himself to his new regional responsibility.

High schools, health, and sovereignty: the new president’s first priorities

In his inaugural speech, François de Canson immediately set several priorities. The first concerns high schools, as educational institutions have experienced significant national mobilization for several weeks. The new president announced a general inspection of the region’s high schools, the rapid implementation of an alert platform for students, parents, and staff, as well as the creation of departmental intervention brigades to respond to material emergencies.

Health is also among his primary concerns, with the preparation of a regional plan aimed at improving responses provided to residents. In the longer term, François de Canson intends to structure his mandate around two major orientations: economic sovereignty and adaptation to climate change. He notably plans to strengthen strategic industrial sectors, support regional businesses, and develop prevention measures against fires, droughts, and natural risks.

“I want a Region that keeps the taste for major projects but never loses touch with reality,” he declared, summarizing his desire to combine economic ambition with proximity to territories.

A political succession two years before regional elections

The arrival of François de Canson continues the majority led by Renaud Muselier. The new president paid tribute to his predecessor, praising his trust and a transfer of power he considers rare in political life. Having become senator, Renaud Muselier is expected to retain a special regional councilor role on certain files, notably the 2030 Winter Olympic Games and European funds.

However, this succession also occurs in a delicate political context. The National Rally, the main opposition force in the regional council, aims to win the Sud Region in the 2028 elections. RN deputy Franck Allisio notably welcomed the new president with a particularly aggressive phrase: “You are now at the helm of the Titanic,” predicting the future defeat of the regional majority.

François de Canson will therefore have to quickly assert his authority and maintain the unity of a majority composed of several right and center sensitivities. His experience as a local elected official, his roots in Var, and his knowledge of economic issues are his main assets. At 61, he now moves from managing a coastal municipality to leading a region of nearly five million inhabitants, with the stated ambition to continue major projects underway while imprinting his own approach.