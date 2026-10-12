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Sudan: Airstrike on Gold Mine Kills at Least 72 Near Egyptian Border

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Sudan: Airstrike on a gold mine kills at least 72 people near the Egyptian border
Sudan: Airstrike on a gold mine kills at least 72 people near the Egyptian border

An airstrike hit a gold mining site in northern Sudan, near the border with Egypt, killing at least 72 people and injuring more than 50. No group has claimed responsibility for the operation.

The toll is heavy. An airstrike struck a gold mine located in northern Sudan, in an area close to the Egyptian border, causing the death of at least 72 people and injuring more than fifty others, according to human rights organizations.

The exact circumstances of the attack remain to be determined. No armed force or military group has yet claimed responsibility for this bombing. The identity of the victims and their status, whether site workers or local residents, have not been specified in the available information.

This strike occurs in a country torn apart since April 2023 by an armed conflict opposing the Sudanese Armed Forces to the Rapid Support Forces, a confrontation that has already caused tens of thousands of deaths and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. The mining regions of the north of the country, known for their gold deposits, represent economic and strategic stakes contested by the belligerents.

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