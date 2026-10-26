Presidential 2027: Marine Le Pen Promises a “Rebirth” of France and Confirms Jordan Bardella at Matignon if Victorious

Marine Le Pen officially launched a new phase of her presidential campaign this Sunday, October 25, before some 8,500 militants gathered in Orléans for the 19th congress of the National Rally. In a speech focused on sovereignty, state authority, and national identity, the RN candidate promised a presidency of “rebirth,” without a brutal break with institutions. She also confirmed her intention to appoint Jordan Bardella Prime Minister if she wins the 2027 presidential election, thus outlining the contours of the power she wishes to establish.

Before her supporters, Marine Le Pen sought to present her project as a deep but organized political alternation. The candidate emphasized her desire to restore state authority, strengthen immigration control, and defend French sovereignty. She notably wishes to enshrine the notion of “national community” in the Constitution, a reform that would require following the procedures provided for any constitutional revision. Her speech also included several criticisms against La France insoumise and the ecologists, whom she accuses of defending policies contrary to the country’s interests.

Jordan Bardella Confirmed to Lead the Government

Marine Le Pen reaffirmed her intention to entrust Matignon to Jordan Bardella if victorious. Reelected Saturday as president of the National Rally with 98.98% of the votes cast, he appears as the candidate’s main political partner. She envisions a government presented as pluralistic, aimed at bringing together different sensitivities around the RN presidential program.

This division of roles is accompanied by a parliamentary reorganization. Marine Le Pen is to leave the presidency of the RN group at the National Assembly on Monday, October 26, now entrusted to Sébastien Chenu, in order to focus on her campaign. Jordan Bardella would retain party leadership during the electoral period.