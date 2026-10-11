Hurricane Isaias Hits Florida and Fades, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

The first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season, Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone. The provisional toll reports at least four deaths.

Hurricane Isaias, classified as category 2 at the time of landfall, struck the Gulf Coast overnight Friday to Saturday, with sustained winds reaching 170 km/h. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced early Saturday morning that the storm had lost its tropical status to become a post-tropical cyclone, with maximum winds dropping to around 55 km/h.

The path of the low-pressure system now leads it toward Alabama and then the Tennessee Valley, where heavy rains are expected. Millions of people had been placed under evacuation orders before the storm’s passage, which left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity along the Gulf Coast.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sought to reassure in the hours following the event. No requests for aid had yet been received by authorities, which he described as a “good sign.” “I think this indicates that residents listened to the warnings and took the necessary precautions,” he said, while urging the public to remain vigilant against ongoing dangers after the storm, notably the risks of secondary tornadoes reported by meteorological services.

The human toll stands at at least four deaths, according to available information. Local authorities continue their damage assessment operations across all affected areas.