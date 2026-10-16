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YouTube Music to Label AI-Generated Tracks

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YouTube Music will flag tracks generated by artificial intelligence.
YouTube Music will flag tracks generated by artificial intelligence.

Google is rolling out a labeling system on YouTube Music to identify tracks produced by generative artificial intelligence tools. This measure responds to a growing demand for transparency from listeners.

Music streaming platforms are now experiencing an increasing flow of automatically generated content, often indistinguishable at first listen from human-produced work. Google has announced plans to address this on YouTube Music by introducing a visible label to mark tracks created with generative AI tools.

This labeling, gradually deployed in the mobile app and on the service’s website, follows the logic of a similar system Google implemented earlier this year on YouTube for AI-generated videos. The company does not seek to ban or disqualify this type of content; on the contrary, it acknowledges that these technologies « open new ways for artists to create, experiment, and share music. »

However, the approach responds to a clear public expectation. Knowing whether a track was composed by a human or produced in seconds by a generative model is information that listeners increasingly demand. Google acknowledges this request without taking a stance on the artistic value of these productions.

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