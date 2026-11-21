Levent Alpöge, researcher and mathematician at Anthropic, claims to have used the chatbot Claude to establish a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, one of the most famous and oldest mathematical problems in the world. The scientific community remains cautious: verifying this proof could take months.

The announcement was made on Friday, the day after Anthropic’s stock market debut in the United States. Levent Alpöge, a mathematician employed by the company, states he worked for about six weeks with a non-public version of the chatbot Claude to produce a detailed proof of the Riemann hypothesis. If confirmed, this demonstration would be among the most important in the history of mathematics.

Formulated in 1859 by the German mathematician Bernhard Riemann, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers along the number line. These numbers, divisible only by themselves and one, form the foundation of higher mathematics, giving any advancement regarding them considerable significance. The problem has been on the list of major unsolved questions for decades, accompanied by a one million dollar reward for anyone who provides a proof.

The proof submitted by Alpöge is written in Lean, a programming language used for the formal verification of mathematical proofs. It spans over 250,000 lines of code. The mathematician indicated that he contacted Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, on Sunday to ask how to proceed with the announcement. Aware of the delicate timing, he wanted to dismiss any opportunistic interpretation: “The timing is clearly terrible. If I could have, I would have finished all this much earlier. There is obviously a cynical reading related to the timing, but it is false.”

Terence Tao, one of the most recognized mathematicians in the world, reacted cautiously. “I think the assimilation process will take time, even if in this case we at least have a human author to communicate with to facilitate this task,” he said. This detail is not trivial: several proofs produced in recent months by artificial intelligence systems had no identifiable human interlocutor to explain the reasoning.

The announcement is part of a series of similar claims made by major companies in the sector. In September, OpenAI claimed that employees using an internal version of its tools solved in 88 hours part of the Navier-Stokes equations, which describe fluid behavior, mobilizing more than 10,000 automated agents. This proof has not yet been validated by the scientific community. One month later, the same company published what it presented as solutions or significant advances on 372 other open mathematical problems.

These repeated announcements are raising growing reservations among researchers. A collective of mathematicians denounced in an open letter a practice they consider “detrimental to mathematical science,” believing that artificial intelligence companies instrumentalize these results to promote their commercial products. “We are witnessing a general threat to intellectual work, with a gap between the results obtained by AI and its original purpose,” they write. The proof of the Riemann hypothesis advanced by Alpöge will, like others, have to undergo rigorous peer review before the mathematical community can pronounce on its validity.